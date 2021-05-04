what does the post-credits scene mean

Amazon Prime Video premiered last Friday, April 30, Without Remorse, its Tom Clancy’s new universe movie, which joins the successful series by Jack Ryan, by the same author and that make up the Ryanverse.

Although ‘No Remorse’ works by itself as an independent film, it hides more than meets the eye. That’s the reason why the end of the movie is in a post-credits scene which shows Amazon’s true intentions with the Tom Clancy universe.

On Amazon Prime Video they have played their cards quite well. First of all, the film has an ending that is a closure in itself to the plot that counts. By the way, similar to the one in the book of the same name. The story of John Kelly, his past as a SEAL, and his path to revenge and redemption.

However, after a few long credits, and put with intention, is the true end of the film. And it’s Him beginning of what will be the next Amazon inside the Tom Clancy universe. In that ending of just a couple of minutes, we know that John Kelly is not dead. And who is now now is John Clark.

‘No Regrets’: Who Is John Clark Really And How Important Does He Have In The ‘Ryanverse’?

Many fans of video games and literature know very well who John Clark really is and his importance to the Tom Clancy universe. In the post-credits scene we see how John Clark proposes the newly turned CIA chief John Ritter, the creation of a new anti-terrorist unit, made up of high-level personnel and selected from among NATO allies:

A multinational counterterrorism team, hand-selected from among qualified US or UK personnel, from NATO personnel, with full support from the intelligence services.

Clark tells Ritter that he will be in charge of digesting it.

I’ll call it rainbow. Is personal.

And here right after that sentence where things get interesting. No Regrets is nothing but the starting point of rainbow six, the most famous and longest-lived Tom Clancy universe-based video game franchise in the world.

In the novel, in the first game, and in subsequent games, Jonh Clark is the director of Rainbow Six, an international counterterrorism unit.

In the 1993 novel, which gives its name to the game that would become world famous in 1998, it is told how CIA agent John Clark forms a secret multinational counterterrorism unit known as Rainbow.

Based in Hereford, England, the unit consists of two operational squads made up of elite soldiers from NATO countries, and is complemented by intelligence and technology experts from MI6, Mossad and the FBI. Just like the post-cr scene tells

No Regrets is just Amazon’s first step in creating something bigger. Add within the popularly known as Ryanverse (the Jack Ryan universe), in which both John Clark, Domingo Chavez and Jack Ryan himself are recurring characters.

It is the starting point to welcome Rainbow Six into movies and streaming.

