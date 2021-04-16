what does the post-credit scene mean

From among the plot arcs of the characters involved in Falcon and the Winter Soldier (The Falcon and the Winter, Malcolm Spellman, since 2021), the Disney Plus series, the John walker (Wyatt Russell) is one of the most interesting possible. The tribulations Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) endures for failing to fulfill Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) wish and becoming his successor as Captain America cannot be dismissed.

Nor, of course, Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) for the remorse he feels over the crimes he committed under Hydra’s infamous control over many decades; nor the ambiguous evolution of the charismatic Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl) from utter villainy. But the opposite route from this skilled military man, now super soldier, It is very attractive of pure disturbing.

The ravings of John Walker

On the post-credit scene of the episode “Truth” (1 × 05), show us how nothing better than forge a new Captain America shield. Steve Rogers’, which is composed of vibranium and provided by Howard Stark (Dominic Cooper) in The First Avenger (Joe Johnston, 2011), is taken from him by Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes in a previous sequence.

For having stained him with blood that should not have been spilled in front of the eyes of the entire world, which would amount to an outrage on the worthy legacy of his predecessor as a heroic symbol. In his delirium and perhaps roused by Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), John Walker He still sincerely believes that he deserves to be Captain America on its own merits.

The merits of a supposedly disciplined and brilliant soldier. Y will do what he sees fit with all those who oppose, not only to this decision of a stubborn lunatic, but probably also to those who try to prevent him from avenging his late friend Lemar Hoskins (Clé Bennett), alias Battlestar, whom Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman) kills in “The Whole World Is Watching” (1 × 04).

