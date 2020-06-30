This week Mexico City (CDMX), the capital of the country, woke up with the orange light, which means that more activities will begin to reactivate gradually and in a regulated manner, with all sanitary measures, in order for the number of contagions do not go off and the same happens to us as to the United States.

Little by little we will begin to see how activities are reactivated, although for the moment, gyms, cinemas and theaters will continue to be closed; Individual outdoor sports activities are already allowed.

I do not know what you think, and I am sorry for the entertainment industry, but whoever writes this does not intend to return to a cinema or theater until there is a vaccine for Covid-19, or a medicine created specifically for it. Just imagine this situation: you are already in the cinema, with your partner or family, watching the movie of your choice, and suddenly someone sneezes … How will we know that the person in question had left his mask on, as indicated by the sanitary measure Or if you had taken it off to be more comfortable during the performance and even to be able to have your soda or eat your usual popcorn? Scary, don’t you think?

Today, Tuesday, June 30, the CDMX Historic Center will reopen, although always under a special program that outlines when they open what kind of businesses and never all at the same time. It remains to be seen who will supervise all this and that the program is carried out as planned.

On July 1, restaurants will be able to receive diners at 30% of their capacity, or up to 40% if they have a terrace, however, the tables must be zigzagged, the waiters must always wear face masks and masks and not There will be printed, if not digital, menus. Similarly, while the pandemic lasts, there should be no music to liven up food, also as a sanitary measure.

On July 2, the street markets and markets on wheels and bazaars resume work; July 3. aesthetics, hairdressers and beauty salons, by appointment; And on Monday of the following week, on July 6, the department stores will open their doors, as will the shopping centers, although at 30% capacity. We will see how this reopening occurs in fact.

About the famous Cuban doctors

Mexico has a deficit of doctors in general, but more than specialized doctors. However, the hiring of Cuban doctors by the government has been questioned, not only because many say why bring doctors from other places, if there are enough staff in the country – which I seriously doubt – , but also because the cost of this service -of six million dollars so far- has been paid to the Cuban government, but it is not known if these doctors will receive full payment for their work or if they are only contributing to the maintenance of that questioned Castro administration.

Part of the criticism of this hiring of Cuban doctors is that, as has happened in other latitudes, said personnel also serve as propagandists for socialist ideology, although this, I reiterate, is merely speculation.

In defense of the 4T government, it can be said that despite the fact that during this pandemic 45 thousand doctors and nurses have been hired, covering a part of the deficit of the inherited health sector, estimated at 250 thousand people, the specialist doctors-pneumologists and intensivists- are conspicuous by their absence, which indicates two things: either there are no such, or perhaps they have not been interested in going to work in hospitals in the health sector, which is also understandable.

According to the National Academy of Medicine of Mexico (ANM), five years ago, in Mexico, there were about 227 thousand doctors in Mexico, of whom 110 thousand were specialist doctors, which is a clearly insufficient number for the needs of the country.

The Ministry of Health (SSA) reported, at the beginning of this pandemic, Mexico had a deficit of 200,000 doctors and 300,000 nurses. The specific attention of the Covid-19 pandemic required around 2,000 specialized doctors, especially in critical medicine (called intensivists) and pulmonologists, in addition to specialized nursing personnel.

For its part, the National Academy of Medicine reported that in our country there are 1,071 pulmonologists, of whom just over 80% would be certified. According to 2018 data, their number barely exceeds 750 specialists in Mexico, when we should have around 2,000, at the recommendation of the World Health Organization (WHO) of 50 thousand inhabitants per pulmonologist. If we make numbers, Mexico has 0.6 pulmonologist doctors for every 100,000 inhabitants, while the United States has 2.75; and others closer in idiosyncrasy, like Argentina, have 2.7.

Long-term contraception, key to reducing unplanned pregnancies

During a webinar entitled « Strategies to Prevent Teen Pregnancy, » organized by Bayer Mexico, data was provided that left the most sane ice cream. In our country, each year, more than 390 thousand births occur in women under the age of 19, which translates into a whopping just over 1,000 births a day.

Therefore, in this time of confinement by Covid-19, it is more than necessary to guarantee access to contraceptive methods in the adolescent population, in addition to providing information on the responsible use of long-term contraceptives, which would contribute to reducing unplanned pregnancies in adolescents, said Dr. Yasmín López Vera, an obstetrician-gynecologist attached to the Women’s Hospital of the Ministry of Health of Michoacán, who participated in this webinar.

Furthermore, Mexico ranks first in unplanned pregnancies among the countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), with a fertility rate of 70.6 births per 1,000 adolescents aged 15 to 19, an alarming figure, which translates into more than 390 thousand births annually in children under 19 years of age.

In turn, Dr. Josefina Lira Plascencia, president of the Mexican College of Specialists in Gynecology and Obstetrics (Comego), stressed that despite the fact that the government is more focused on emerging from the current Covid-19 pandemic, caused by the As a new SARS-Cov2 coronavirus, the health authorities gave instructions to public and private organizations to make particular efforts to prevent teenage pregnancies and guarantee access to contraceptive methods, in addition to providing adequate counseling to this population group.

The doctor specified that she recently joined the National Compendium of Health Supplies, Bayer’s new subdermal contraceptive implant with levonorgestrel, which offers protection for up to five years, which is already available in the health sector, to benefit a greater number of young women, including adolescent girls.

These types of methods, known as reversible long-acting contraceptives (ARAP), are recommended by gyneco-obstetric associations as an alternative for young women and adolescents, for several reasons: their high rate of effectiveness and continuity, in addition to being adapted to the needs of this group of the population.

The doctor pointed out that this contraceptive has an extended-release technology, which means that during the product’s period of life, five years, a small daily dose of the hormone responsible for providing contraceptive protection is released, which is comparable to that of female sterilization.

Another great advantage is that its placement is ambulatory, that is, it is a simple procedure that only requires a local anesthetic and 70 seconds for its application. From 2019 to date, Bayer has conducted more than 880 trainings in hospitals and health centers across the country, for more than 15,000 health professionals; In these spaces, they have been provided with the information and tools necessary for adequate contraceptive counseling and the application of the subdermal implant in their daily clinical practice.

The thorny issue of who these teenage girls who get pregnant during the Covid-19 pandemic have relationships with will be the subject of another column, but we can already imagine that in time of confinement, it is most likely with first-degree relatives … So serious is this matter.

You lock medical students to continue studying

Students of the first year of medicine from the University of Ixtlahuaca (CUI), whose study plan is endorsed by none other than our « Maximum House of Studies », the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), approached the author of this column to denounce that a Histology teacher, Rosa María Peñaloza Robles, did everything in her power to fail a whole group of 40 students, with which they will not be able to complete their second year of the degree.

This, which seems just a school anecdote, takes on other dimensions when viewed with the magnifying glass of the Covid-19 pandemic and the lack of medical personnel in our country, because if it takes so many doctors and nurses, as it repeats every day the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, why make it more difficult for this group of young people to continue with their medical education?

So far, the rector of said university, Margarito Ortega Ballesteros, has not yet said « this mouth is mine », despite the fact that numerous parents, in the midst of the pandemic, stood up on campus last week to demand an explanation of the teacher’s behavior. We hope that this demand will find a good channel soon and these boys can continue studying, because the country needs well-trained doctors.

The medicine cabinet

At the time of writing this column, Mexico already exceeded 26 thousand deaths, which is a figure that by itself should alarm everyone and ask us a long list of reflections. This is not the time to relax sanitary measures and, if possible, stay home, avoid physical contact with other people and always keep a healthy distance.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299