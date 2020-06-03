On recent Android mobiles, there are three types of system updates. There are updates to the operating system with, for example, a new version of EMUI or Android. There are also security updates and recently Google Play system updates have arrived. Huawei mobiles add another: updating system parameters.

An important difference between Huawei’s system parameter updates and the other types of updates is that no indication of what it is or what changes, in addition to that you have no option to reject it, but only postpone it. So what are the system parameter updates for Huawei mobiles?

Tailor’s drawer for small changes

When a manufacturer like Huawei has the new version of Android or EMUI ready for one of their mobiles, it packages it and sends it as full operating system update. As we know, these types of updates do not come much less every day, but hopefully a few times a year.

On the other hand, Google publishes each month the Android security bulletin, which includes the security patches which should be sent as far as possible to all terminals. Huawei takes these patches and, in case of having any additional own correction, it sends it in the same security update. These are sent monthly or quarterly to a closed list of terminals.

This is where the system parameter updatesSmall, updates for specific fixes that are important, but not included in security patches. They have something like their fast track of updating, being more effective to make small corrections of concrete things.

The downside is that Huawei doesn’t tell us exactly what changes in each of these parameter updates, as there is not even an information window on the matter. It all happens in a notification urging you to restart and install or postpone for later. Note that, unlike other types of updates, there is no option to download later with Wi-Fi or similar here, since they are smaller changes and smaller patches.

System parameter updates are small fixes for Huawei phones, still less than security patches

Although there is no list of changes, Huawei Spain has told us that one of these last parameter updates sent had a small camera patch. XDA users comment that in the past another parameter update seemed to update the list of slots, another small update but that it is important that it reaches most terminals and not only those that are still receiving security patches.

In a way, it’s similar to updates to Samsung’s security policies

Probably the most enigmatic thing about parameter updates is their name. The concept itself is not completely exclusive to Huawei, as Samsung has something similar, there under the name Security Policy Update. Even Google Play security updates from Google (the old Project Mainline) could be considered something like this: a way to update critical system components faster, bypassing the traditional channel.