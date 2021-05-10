What does the new stadium statue mean?

Many players of the most important Battle Royale of the moment will have noticed that, in the middle of the stadium square in Verdansk, a huge statue has appeared. Although Warzone keeps many secrets, this one is not as spectacular as it was thought at first.

Everything starts with a tweet from the COD account announced the arrival of a new element to the map. At the time some users saw it, many thought it was an easter egg, judging by the multiple posts on Reddit asking the same thing.

The reason? The tweet was somewhat cryptic since you could see the statue covered with a cloth. Nothing could be further from the truth.

The Warzone statue is simply a tribute to a fundamental part of Call of Duty. A kind of new commemorative point that, without a doubt, confirms Warzone as the hub that brings together all of Call of Duty.

The real meaning of the Warzone statue

But let’s go back to May 8, when the company announced the statue. Suddenly, many theories spread like wildfire. Some very crazy about the Easter eggs of the Warzone, now that the bunkers and the usual telephones are history. And the tweet went viral.

The truth is the original tweet left a lot to the imagination, and the internet usually does the rest:

During the first days of the weekend after the tweet went viral, little by little the real meaning of the statue began to be known. Until yesterday Call of Duty confirmed it:

Basically, both the statue and the rest of the Verdanks state decoration in Warzone is a tribute to the CDL (Call of Duty League) winners of the 2020 season:

The Warzone statue is an interpretation of the trophy raised by members of the Dallas Empire, champions of the season. In addition, the stadium will display the faces of the winning team’s players, along with commemorative flags.

The mystery, therefore, is not such.

Read this too …