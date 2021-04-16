What does the new e-Skyactiv X engine bring to the Mazda 3 and CX-30?

The launch of the Skyactiv-X engine was an event within the automotive sector. Mazda had launched the first gasoline mechanic with spark-controlled compression ignition (SPCCI). This technology, which until now was reserved for diesel engines, managed to surprise by its levels of performance and efficiency in equal parts. You now receive an exemplary update, renameing and improving in many ways. This is the new Mazda e-Skyactiv X engine.

The base is the same block of 2.0-liter four-cylinder naturally aspirated gasoline to which is added the spark-controlled compression ignition (SPCCI) that we already mentioned before. Thanks to this, it combines the best qualities of gasoline (elasticity at high revs and lower emissions) and also those of diesel (better initial response and lower consumption). It is the way to demonstrate to the industry that combustion engines still have run and room for improvement, despite the fact that Mazda has also opted for electrification with the MX-30.

One of the keys to this e-Skyactiv X is that it works with a lean gasoline-air mixture. In reality, the injection has two very different phases. In the first, on the intake stroke, a very lean mixture is injected into the combustion chamber. Then, in the compression stroke, a zone of pulverized fuel is injected next to the spark plug, generating a richer core. This means that when the spark is generated, that richer mixing zone lights up and increases the pressure inside the combustion chamber causing rapid combustion of the lean mixture to also occur.

This mechanic is also characterized by a high compression ratio which was 16.3 to 1 on the Skyactiv-X. Now in the renewed e-Skyactiv X it is adjusted to 15.0: 1 to improve its efficiency. This is achieved with a new piston head geometry and engine recalibration, which translates into greater control of combustion during SPCCI ignition. Another key aspect in this update has been the software improvement of the Mazda M Hybrid systemWell, we must not forget that it is a micro-hybrid mechanics.

This system uses a integrated reversible generator (ISG), driven by a belt, which is capable of converting kinetic energy into electrical energy. This is stored in a 24 V lithium battery and then supplied to the electrical components of the vehicle after passing through a current transformer. The battery goes in the underside of the car so as not to reduce interior space and, in general, the micro-hybrid system contributes to reducing consumption and facilitate driving.

This mechanic is now available in two of the most important models Of the brand. It makes its debut in the Mazda 3 and Mazda CX-30, compact options that have always been associated with outstanding dynamic performance. In both cases it can be linked to the Skyactiv-MT six-speed manual gearbox or the Skyactiv-Drive automatic with the same ratios. You can also choose between front or all-wheel drive. In addition, this evolution, the e-Skyactiv X engine offers improved figures.

Develop 186 hp and 240 Nm of torque, which represents an increase of 6 CV and 16 Nm of torque compared to its predecessor. It is mainly noticeable in the torque delivery practically throughout the engine’s rev range. That makes improve their performance. The Mazda 3 can accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 8.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 216 km / h (it changes slightly depending on the change and traction), while the CX-30 does the 0 to 100 km / h in 8.4 seconds and has a top of 204 km / h.

But in addition to being faster, these models also they are more efficient with the e-Skyactiv X, cutting around half a liter of fuel consumption and 10 g / km of CO2 emissions. In the Mazda 3 goes from 5.2 l / 100km of the manual with front-wheel drive up to 6.5 l / 100km of the automatic with all-wheel drive. In the CX-30 it ranges from 5.7 l / 100km for the manual with front-wheel drive to 9 l / 100km for the automatic with all-wheel drive. CO2 emissions in the compact range from 118 to 146 g / km and in the SUV they range between 128 and 149 g / km.

We were able to make a brief contact with these models by equipping the new model. At the wheel of the Mazda CX-30 e-Skyactiv X the first thing that surprised us was the outstanding refinement it offers. The micro-hybrid system makes transitions very smooth and the engine starts quickly and quietly. The response also improves and we notice it with a more instantaneous power delivery, with a touch that has been inherited from diesel engines.

Highlights mainly in the lower and middle part of the tachometer, it does not have to be raised as high as its predecessor to achieve optimal results. Nor should we forget that there are 186 hp under the right foot, so there is plenty of power for any type of situation. And in our unit we have the six-speed manual gearbox, one of the best on the market (without a doubt) thanks to its precise touch and its ability to transmit when operated.

In addition to a chassis as developed as that of the Mazda CX-30, it quickly convinces us that it is a authentic benchmark on a dynamic level in the segment. And all this with the capital surprise of ending a route with a lot of secondary road with a more than decent consumption. We will have to test it further to be able to give more accurate data, but we believe that it could be around 7 l / 100km in normal driving, a good figure for a vehicle of its characteristics.