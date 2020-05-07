Musk never disappoints. It does not matter about the topic we are talking about, that the best owner will always leave. In this case, the theme starts from the meaning of the name of Elon Musk’s son.

Elon Musk and singer Claire Elise Boucher, known as Grimes, announced a few months ago that they are expecting their first child. They did not want to say the name of their first baby, but they did make it clear that it would not leave anyone indifferent. Thus it has been, hours after the birth, Elon Musk himself published on his networks – as usual – the long-awaited news.

He is a boy, in perfect health, named X Æ A-12. What at first seemed like a joke, to which you have accustomed your audience, seems to be a reality. Celebrities often give their offspring original names, but Musk always has to go one step further.

Even without being clear how to pronounce it, the doubt that hangs around everyone’s head is clear: the meaning of the name of the son of Elon Musk and Grimes. Because if the entrepreneur has made something clear it is that, in addition to attracting attention, everything he does has a double background.

Theories for all tastes, of course. From Reddit they point out that the X refers to a website that Musk has controlled since 1999: X.com. Æ for its pronunciation as ash in English and A-12 would speak of another of the projects that the businessman has for the creation of a spy plane for the CIA: the ‘A-12 OXCART. Of course, all guesswork for now.

Grimes responds

When in doubt, and let’s not rule out that this could change over the days, the mother herself has answered questions from the couple’s followers on her own social network.

So well, what does the name of Elon Musk’s son mean, according to Grimes?

• X, the unknown variable ⚔️

• Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love & / or Artificial intelligence)

• A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, don’t defend, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A = Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) – ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒ ꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小 仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

The text, which still does not explain how the name is pronounced, explains that the X speaks of the unknown variable in mathematics and Æ, in Elvish, that it would be love or Artificial Intelligence.

For A-12 the forecasts have been more correct. He talks about his favorite plane, but not dedicated to military purposes. The predecessor of the SR-17 that stands out for its speed. Finally the A, which complements the last part of the name, is the initial of Arcangel, the artist’s favorite song. The number 12 represented the Chinese zodiac sign of the rat, since according to the Chinese zodiac, 2020 is the year of the metal rat.

