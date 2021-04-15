What does the N-word mean, the word Elxokas was banned for on Twitch?

For a few days, the most famous streamers in the world have been participating in the Marbella Vice, a project by Ibai Llanos in which they role-play characters created for the occasion. Although for one of them, the adventure is over.

Is about Elxokas. And is that Twitch has decided to ban the account of the Galician streamer for what has happened in one of his live shows. The account ‘StreamerBans’ has alerted on Twitter that the aforementioned user had been banned. “Today there are no good days, only days,” he wrote, citing the aforementioned publication.

Shortly after, the streamer Davilin explained that he had also been and the reason why Twitch has decided to close their account, for the next 7 days.

“Hello, I have been banned for 7 days Twitch. I will not be able to play in Marbella until the ban ends, I will try to appeal it but who knows what happens. In theory it has been because of this, which is why they have also banned Xokas. I will inform ”, you could read in the tweet.

In the video you can see one of the Marbella Vice guests enter a venue and pronounce the N-word, an expression that is prohibited on the platform.

But what is the N-word?

The N-word translates directly to ‘nigga’, a euphemism for black people. This is one of the most taboo in the US, so Twitch It has decided that it is one for which it will ban accounts.

The N-word, that is to say “the word that begins with N” and that was used by Barack Obama, is a taboo term that symbolizes the painful history of racial segregation of the United States.

“It is the most meaningful word in the English language,” explains a professor at Morningside College, adding that “it is a word deeply interspersed with racism.”