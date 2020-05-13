Does the mandala flower mean | Unsplash

In these days of quarantine, One of many people’s favorite pastimes, including that of many celebrities, is coloring mandala flowers. In recent years, this flower or the drawing of these flowers have become more popular, but very few know of its origin and nature.

A hobby that has been used for relaxation and with therapeutic use by teachers, therapists and even parents, for all people who have had negative thoughts or who enjoy a creative and relaxing moment, coloring these original flowers Asian.

But what is the mandala flower? The mandala flower is a design with circular shapes that represent the cycles of the universe and nature for various cultures. The meaning of its name is “circle” as a sign of infinity of the universe and the balance of various elements.

Where does the mandala flower come from?

The mandala flower is of Asian origin, however, most people know the origin of this design thanks to the customs of the monks of Tibet. Unlike all the people who color the mandalas on the other side of the world, Tibetan monks perform a ritual around this flower.

In Tibet, mandalas are known to be made of sand. The ritual consists of four monks standing at one end to create a sand mandala for days and even weeks. These mandalas are made with colored sand or crushed stones. Once the design has been completed, the monks undo the mandala, the sand is swept and stored in a jar that is thrown into a river so that it can be integrated back into nature.

Are there different types of mandalas?

The answer is yes. The use of mandalas performs different functions in various countries and cultures. In addition, the creation of mandalas has different purposes within the field of therapy and which you can get online. The most popular mandala coloring flowers are as follows:

Lotus flower, which represents purity and life

Gardenia, is a flower that represents sweetness

Chrysanthemum, symbolizes joy and optimism

Almond blossom, which means being awake

Lily; symbolizes power, loyalty and purity of the soul

