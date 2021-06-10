What does the law on $ 200,000 million approved by the Senate with bipartisan endorsement consists



Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo / .

Democratic and Republican senators agree on one thing: The United States must take action to confront the growing influence of China.

This Tuesday, ehe Senate passed bipartisan legislation that provides for the investment of more than $ 200 billion in technology, science and research in the United States.

It was surprising that the project, endorsed with 68 votes in favor with 32 against, was rejected by the independent senator – who regularly votes with the Democrats – Bernie sanders (Vermont).

The project was driven by the Majority Leader Chuck schumer (New York), who was also a co-author of the bill.

The legislation is an extension of an existing rule, the so-called US Competition and Innovation Act.

“It’s the largest investment in scientific research and technological innovation in generations, in decades,” said Schumer. “It will empower American innovation and preserve our competitive advantage for generations to come.”

Now the bill will be sent to the House of Representatives, where he is expected to have no problems, due to Republican backing and a majority of Democrats.

President Joe biden it has also endorsed the bill, which is expected to sign as soon as it is sent by the Chamber, where there is a similar bill, so there is still doubt which one will be voted on.

Among the concerns, for example, Sanders considered that the rule contemplates $ 10 billion in funds authorized for NASA that could benefit the space company from Jeff bezos.

The minority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell (Kentucky), had criticized the rule and said it would block it, but in the end some Republican amendments were integrated that Schumer deactivated.

President Biden has raised concerns about China’s advance and the possibility of leaving the US behind if there are no major investments.