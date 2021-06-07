What does the history say between Peque and Rafa?

The Roland Garros quarterfinals will have Diego Schwartzman against Rafa Nadal. The 28-year-old Argentine defeated German Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6, 6-4 and 7-5 for the round of 16. Meanwhile, the Spanish beat Italian Jannik Sinner 7-5, 6-3 and 6-0 and sealed his pass to the quarterfinals.

The tennis players will meet next Wednesday with the aim of ensuring a place in the semifinal of the tournament, instance in which the winner will face the one who passes the match Novak Djokovic and the Italian Matteo Berrettini.

It will not be the first that Schwartzman, tenth in the ATP ranking, plays with the Spanish, number three in the world. They have already seen each other 11 times, ten of them with Rafa’s triumph.

Out of eleven games, Peque could only win once

The only victory for Peque was during the Masters 1000 in Rome in 2020. The quarterfinal match ended 6-2 and 7-5. This triumph, one of the most important in the Argentine tennis player’s career, was also listed as the third biggest surprise of 2020, according to the ATP.

“It sure is my best match“said Schwartzman.”I played a few times against the three great tennis champions. I never beat them until today. I’m very happy“, he assured at the end of the historic meeting.

On the other hand, the last time they were measured was at Roland Garros 220. Rafa He won 6-3, 6-3 and 7-6. For the final, the 35-year-old Spaniard beat Djokovic.

