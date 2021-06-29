What does the first report say about human trafficking?

Human trafficking is a crime that has increased in 29 states of our country and ranges from crimes such as slavery, forced labor, sexual exploitation and organ trafficking, and it is essential to dismantle the financial structure and freeze the accounts of the criminal groups that commit these crimes to save the lives of the victims. In this administration “147 million 793 thousand pesos have been blocked from criminal groups who have committed this crime, “said Santiago Nieto Castillo, head of the Financial Intelligence Unit, in the presentation of the First Report on Trafficking in Persons 2019-2020.

For his part Salvador Guerrero Cyprus, president of the Citizen Council for Security and Justice in Mexico City, said that this report is “the first in Latin America capable of having data, analyzing it and having a model of intervention against trafficking” and announced that one One of the fundamental findings is that “the misleading job offer displaced falling in love as the predominant form of hitch used by criminal groups, this because of the deficiencies generated by the covid pandemic.”

In a videoconference Guerrero Chiprés, announced that 11 percent of the investigation folders nationwide in 2019 were for the crime of trafficking; in 2020 they were 8 percent and so far in 2021 it is 6 percent.

And he specified that in 2019 the National Hotline Against Human Trafficking received 2 thousand 328 complaints of trafficking and in 2020, 2 thousand 117. In total, in the two years, 4 thousand 455 calls were received to report this crime. These are complaints from the 32 states of the republic.

One of the main modus operandi of criminals is to search for their victims on social networks, he also detailed that in 2019 73 percent of victims of trafficking were forced to prostitute themselves; 9 percent were forced into forced labor; 7 percent were forced into forced service and 2 percent into forced begging, among other types of crimes.

In 2020, 62 percent of trafficking victims were forced into prostitution, 13 percent were forced into forced labor, 12 percent into forced services, 3 percent into forced begging, among other crimes.

On these facts, Kristian Hölge, Representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in Mexico, UNODC-Mexico, affirmed that “a call can save a life” of a victim of trafficking and called on all citizens to report any case of try to detect them, because your call may be the only chance to save the life of a woman, a child or an adolescent who is being exploited.

Guerrero Chiprés stressed that citizens must be alert to report the crime of trafficking, since cases of trafficking have been detected in barber shops, in street stalls and internationally there are Mexican women who have been taken to Canada with deception, with the false promise to work as babysitters, when in reality organized crime exploits them sexually or places them in forced labor.

And he stressed that in Mexico “the victims of trafficking mainly come from the states of the North and South, and the centers of exploitation are concentrated in the center of Mexico, and in the United States” and stressed that the Citizen Council for Security and Justice has an agreement with the FIU “because we need to close the financial operation of criminal organizations that are dedicated to human trafficking.”

For its part, Nieto Castillo emphasized that the sexual exploitation of women “It implies a violation of the fundamental principle of equality between men and women: it seeks to undermine women, children and adolescents by turning them into sexual objects. What these criminal groups do is to repeat a pattern of subordination of women to men, and of subordination of children to men, and that is something that must be fought. “

Nieto Castillo emphasized that for this reason it is essential to continue building a “feminist doctrine of law” that places emphasis on the rights of women, and their right to self-determination, to be protected by authority, to prevent criminal groups from causing them subject to sexual exploitation.

6 strategies must be applied simultaneously to end trafficking, said Nieto Castillo: 1. Combat traffickers and their strategy of kidnapping people to make them victims of trafficking. 2. Dismantle their financial structures, freeze their accounts, extinguish the control of their assets 3. Combat political corruption, since it is not possible to combat trafficking without fighting political corruption and the protection that certain areas of Mexican society give them.

The fourth point is: CFight against ministerial, judicial, and police corruption that protect traffickers 5. Combat the social base that are consumers, that implies making consumers aware of how that -consuming sex with a woman who is forced into prostitution- damages their human dignity and breaks the structure of society and 6 Combat cultural issues, as occurs in some municipalities where human trafficking has become a repeated practice, where entire families are dedicated to it.

In this regard, Guerrero Chiprés said that in 2019 in the state of Puebla, 46 reports of human trafficking were received and in 2020, 57 but recalled that “the black figure is 99 percent of crimes that are not reported.”

For his part, Nieto Castillo stated that some of the important advances in Mexico City against human trafficking have been “the arrest of Cuauhtémoc Gutiérrez de la Torre and the three arrest warrants against the leader of the criminal organization that operated the portal from Zona Divas “.

