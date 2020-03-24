What does the figure of the hero consist of in literature?

Given the suspension of classes throughout the country, Infobae assumed the role of disseminating educational content for the boys who remain in quarantine. Videos from the Ticmas educational platform that accompanies students, teachers and institutions with content and learning tools, accessible to all schools and quickly implemented, will be used. The publications will be around three main areas of knowledge: humanities, science and mathematics.

In this case, it is a video about literature. Addresses one of the central figures, that of the hero, who is generally taught in the first year of high school. In all fiction there is a main character called the protagonist, what defines him and why does he differ from the antagonist?