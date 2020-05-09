No drug has yet been shown to be fully effective in treating covid-19.

When Viagra first appeared in the United States, just over two decades ago, it caused quite a stir.

Such was the impact of the blue pill that allowed men with impotence to have sex again, that many compared its arrival with the revolution that brought about the contraceptive pill.

Originally designed by the pharmaceutical company Pfizer to treat angina – the pain caused by reduced blood flow to the heart – the drug revealed, during clinical trials, an interesting and totally unexpected side effect: numerous erections in men who experienced it. They had taken.

The laboratory was about to abandon the trials when it concluded that the drug was no better than others at treating the coronary heart problem, but decided to go ahead after the hazardous discovery.

Currently, Viagra (sildenafil) is not only recommended for erectile dysfunction, but also, in lower doses and under the brand name Revatio, it is used to treat pulmonary hypertension.

This may be one of the most cited examples of what is known as drug repositioning (also called drug retraining or reperfilation), but it is just one of many examples in which a drug developed to treat one disease ends up being used for another.

.The effect of viagra on erectile dysfunction was discovered by chance.

This strategy, experts say, has numerous advantages.

Therefore, in the desperate race to find a effective treatment against covid-19, A wide variety of drugs have been tested with varying degrees of success: from chloroquine and one of its derivatives, hydroxychloroquine, to remdesivir and interferon beta.

But what benefits can drugs really offer that are not prepared to attack the new coronavirus and since when is this strategy successfully used?

Time saving…

One of the main benefits, Munir Pirmohamed, professor of clinical and molecular pharmacology at the University of Liverpool in the UK, tells BBC World is the amount of time that can be saved.

“To create a drug from scratch you first have to develop it in the laboratory, do studies on its effect on cells, then preclinical studies and other things before you can do tests on human beings, and go through several phases until you get a license” , says the researcher.

“This process can take between 10 and 17 years, and we do not have that time to find a treatment for covid-19. Even if you speed it up, it would take at least five years to get a new drug onto the market. “

.Creating a drug from scratch is a process that takes many years and can cost $ 2 billion.

“The advantage of repositioning medications is that the drug has already been tested in humans, so there is a large database on your security, on how it is absorbed, processed and eliminated. The only thing left to know is whether or not it will work for the covid-19 and that you can confirm with human studies much more quickly ”.

Pirmohamed clarifies that it is crucial to test these drugs in clinical trials – as opposed to giving them directly to patients – because there is no assurance that they work.

Its benefits for a different condition can only be demonstrated in a “properly supervised randomized clinical trial“

… and money

Reducing time obviously means significantly reducing costs.

“A pharmacist can spend close to $ 2 billion to create a new drug that takes years to reach the market,” compared to the costs of an adapted drug that costs much less, Ian Mullaney, professor of pharmacology, tells the BBC World. from Murdoch University in Australia.

“And then, the drug only has a certain period of exclusivity, which is what the patent grants it,” he adds.

Although it varies from case to case, it lasts for about 20 years from the time the drug is registered.

.Aspirin was one of the first drugs to be found for another use.

Once it expires, any company can manufacture and sell a generic version.

“There is a small window of opportunity to recover a huge expense”

“By repositioning an existing drug you can more easily recoup the investment, and you can also make a lot of money out of it,” says Mullaney, citing the case of Viagra as an example.

Old drugs, new uses

One of the first drugs to change its profile was aspirin.

Used for more than a century as a pain reliever, it is now known that, in low doses, it can reduce the risk of a heart attack in some patients. And new studies suggest that it can be effective in preventing certain types of cancer.

.More than 10,000 children were born with genetic malformations because their mothers took thalidomide during pregnancy.

Another curious example is that of thalidomide, a drug marketed in the late 1950s and early 1960s by the German pharmacist Grünenthal to reduce nausea during the first trimester of pregnancy.

The drug was withdrawn from the market in the early 1960s after more than 10,000 babies with severe birth defects were registered.

Decades later, she was repositioned to treat various types of cancer including multiple myeloma, a type of cancer of the bone marrow, and leprosy.

“The problems associated with the drug did not go away. But now it can be used to treat leprosy or myeloma, if it is shown with a negative test that the patient is not pregnant, “says Mullaney.

Random first, intention later

Similar findings have historically been made thanks to the random, when observing the side effects of a given drug.

However, in recent years, the advancement of technology has deliberately facilitated the search for new uses for old medicines.

“Deliberate repositioning has become much easier in the world of big data and artificial intelligence (AI),” Bruce Bloom, director of Cures Within Reach, a dedicated US NGO, tells the BBC. to repositioning medications.

While there is a lot of evidence in the scientific literature that certain drugs can be used for diseases for which they are not approved, “what AI allows is the discovery of repositions that are not obvious, where 10 or more steps must be followed to understand how and why a drug for disease A can work for disease B, ”says Bloom.

.Thanks to artificial intelligence and other advances in technology, the search for new uses for existing drugs can be accelerated.

“The fact that these 10 steps can appear in 20 or more publications from different decades and countries, makes it impossible for an individual to collate all that information and follow its development.”

Instead, “a trained AI system can read millions of pages of medical literature very quickly, monitor that information, and connect it to another.”

According to Bloom, almost all drugs have multiple potential uses, but in some cases, readjusting them makes more sense than others.

It is a useful approximation for when there is a need that has not been metPirmohamed explains.

“In the case of rare diseases, for example, that they can affect about 60 people in the world, it is not practical or economical to develop a new medicine, “he says.

“But what you can do, understanding the genetics of that disease, is to use drugs that already exist and readjust them.”

As a strategy against the covid-19, the reasons are obvious: time is short. “Profiling a drug that is low toxicity, cheap and widely available could have a huge global impactBloom points out.

Which medications to choose

If the search is done intentionally, as in the case of covid-19, how to choose which drugs to try among so many possibilities?

At first glance, the most obvious ones to reposition against the new coronavirus are those that have been developed to combat other viruses, such as remdesivir, which in the past was used against Ebola, with negative results.

The search to reposition drugs to treat covid-19 is done taking into account the different mechanisms that the coronavirus uses to reproduce within our body.

However, over time, some medications that are not related to viruses have been found to be effective antivirals.

According to the Liverpool expert, there are several elements that guide the choice.

In the case of the coronavirus, “we know that the virus is linked to the cell by an ACE2 receptor, enters and, thanks to a particular enzyme, replicates within the cell, produces its own proteins, and then causes the cell to become dysfunctional and die, and this leads to an inflammatory process. “

With this information, he explains, it is possible to choose drugs that attack different targets, such as the ACE2 receiver, wave enzyme, or the routes by which the inflammation.

“It will depend on which part of the cycle you want to attack, which drug you will choose to try,” says Pirmohamed.

On the other hand, it is not about choosing a drug but a combination of them They are supplied at different stages of the disease to make recovery faster.

“None is a magic solution. It may have some effect, as remdesivir has shown, that can reduce the hospital stay or improve some symptoms, but does not offer a complete cure, “he says.

Problems and obstacles

The main and biggest obstacle to drug repositioning is that, generally, there is no commercial incentive.

“Lack of commercial incentive restricts repositioning as a primary strategy for the most common diseases,” says Bloom.

“Although the cost is less than creating a new drug, it is significant. And if a company cannot guarantee the recovery of its investment and the obtaining of benefits, it will not make a repositioning ”.

.Although an old doctor may show promising results in the laboratory, there is no guarantee that it will work when supplied to humans.

On the other hand, there are the problems of repositioning.

“There is no guarantee that it will work,” admits Pirmohamed. “You may have very good suspicion, very good laboratory data, but you still have to test (the drug) in humans and there it can fail“

“Another thing to remember is that the dose of the drug that we use for its original indication will not necessarily be the same for its new use, so care must be taken in determining it.”

“And as for its safety, we know that the drug is safe for its previous indication, but when used for another condition there can be an interaction between the drug and the disease that produces different side effects“

“You have to be aware of that and research it in clinical trials.”