What does the EMA advise for people vaccinated with AstraZeneca

Serum Oxford / AstraZeneca, now called Vaxzevria, is one of the four vaccines licensed in the European Union to protect against covid-19. So far, studies have shown it to be effective in preventing disease and reducing the risk of hospitalization and death, although there have been cases of two types of low platelet thrombosis in immunized people.

As a consequence, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has stressed the importance of prompt specialized medical treatment for the appearance of various symptoms within two weeks of vaccination.

“The probability of this happening is very low, but even so, one must be attentive to the symptoms in order to receive urgent medical treatment that helps recovery and avoid complications,” they have assured from the EMA pharmacovigilance committee (PRAC ).

“If the signs of blood clots and low platelets are recognized and treated in time, health professionals can help those affected in their recovery and avoid complications,” they have stated.

Thus, vaccinated people should seek medical assistance immediately if they have the following symptoms: difficulty breathing; chest pain; swelling in the leg; persistent abdominal pain; neurological symptoms, such as severe and persistent headaches or blurred vision; and small spots of blood under the skin beyond the injection site.

“It is of great importance that health professionals and people who go to be vaccinated are aware of these risks and are attentive to possible signs or symptoms that usually appear in the first two weeks after vaccination,” he said. Sabine straus, president of the PRAC.

In addition, the EMA has advised consulting with healthcare professionals or contacting the corresponding authorities if you have any questions about the implementation of the vaccine in your country.

Source: EMA

Rights: Creative Commons.