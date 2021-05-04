What does the DGT refer to with driving in flow?

The DGT uses all the tools at its disposal to minimize the danger on our roads. However, there are times when even the drivers themselves are not able to detect that they are involved in a potentially dangerous situation. It is the case of the “driving in flow”, a driving style that the DGT wants you to eradicate from your day to day.

The driving It is an activity that, in itself, carries certain risks. It is true that for some drivers it is a simple procedure while for others it is a fact that can even be pleasant. It is also true that not all drivers use the same vehicles, they are not even of the same class. Driving a car is not the same as a motorcycle, in the same way that using a truck is not the same as using a van.

In the last ones, the DGT has focused on what Traffic calls “driving in flow”, a driving style that can be very dangerous and that the DGT wants to “eradicate” from the roads to avoid situations of extreme risk. But…What is “driving in flow” and why is it especially dangerous for motorcyclists?

Driving in “flow”, an invisible danger

Driving in “flow”, or “conduction in flow”, refers to a semi-unconscious driving style, in which our level of attention disappears at the same time that our concentration is solely focused on driving without taking into account any external elements. It is especially evident in motorcycle users, when they begin to link curve after curve without worrying about anything else.

Drivers become so immersed in the activity that they remove the sense of danger from their perception and begin to take more and more risks., including increasing the speed of circulation in a patent way.

As specified by the General Directorate of Traffic, “the sensation of flow is usually accompanied, therefore, by excessive speed and it is only abandoned when the affected person experiences a strong distraction: a sudden surprise or fear “, which represents a serious danger both for the drivers who experience it and for other road users.

The DGT wants to eliminate this risk from the roads, and for this it asks all drivers to pay full attention to driving: it is not an activity that we can carry out without any danger on public roads, but it depends solely on us, the drivers and users of motorcycles and cars, eradicate it taking into account elements such as the speed limit or the presence of other users on the road.