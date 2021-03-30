What does the ‘Corcuera law’ have to do with the ‘kick in the door’ against COVID?

Two police actions held in Madrid on March 21 and 22 to dissolve two illegal parties carried out in homes and identifying those who participated in them have awakened a certain controversy over the mode in which the agents entered the flats. In one they broke down the door. In another, they used the slip method to open the door. In both cases, without court order. In the reports, according to El País, those who participated in the operation they protect to enter without prior authorization from the judge “In an internal order to enter homes with illegal parties ”in the context of the measures imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. A situation that has brought up the annulled and controversial ‘Corcuera law’ of the ‘leg in the door’.

The occupants of the house were celebrating a party and when the agents did not open the door, they threw it down. (Photo: Getty Images)

Although several jurists consulted by the aforementioned newspaper consider that the action was “disproportionate”, the police reports to which El País has had access state that the way in which both actions were carried out are framed within the provisions of articles 9.13 and 16.1 of the Citizen Security Law (gag law) by which they are authorized to request the identification of persons suspected of committing an offense, who are obliged to comply with the agent’s request. Failure to do so, article 16.5 establishes that the citizen could incur in serious disobedience “that would make his arrest possible.”

But, beyond these articles, what is pointed out in the aforementioned newspaper is the existence of a “letter from the Deputy Operational Directorate of the National Police, headed by Commissioner José Ángel González, sent on March 16” which would collect instructions to “establish the necessary operating devices, to ensure compliance with the measures and recommendations “ agreed in the Interterritorial Council in the context of the pandemic.

The exact content of that text is unknown, but it is the one that the agents use to justify their actions and have used the well-known method of ‘kicking the door’ (without a court order) to enter the houses where paths were held illegal parties alerted by neighbors. This has led El País to affirm in a tweet and in the printed news that “Interior allows the ‘kick in the door’ against illegal parties” as memory takes many back to 1992, when the then known as ‘Corcuera law’ promoted this method and ended up in the courts and with the resignation of the minister.

The journalist Edu Bayón commented on the El País publication as follows: “I thought that the Corcuera law (one of the greatest legal absurdities in the history of this country) had been declared unconstitutional almost three decades ago. But it seems that we are back to the ‘kick in the door’ ”.

I thought that the Corcuera law (one of the greatest legal nonsense in the history of this country) had been declared unconstitutional almost three decades ago. But it seems that we are back to the ‘kick in the door’. https://t.co/2xAPopaGHA – Edu Bayón (@edubayon_) March 30, 2021

That law that both he and many other people are referring to in social networks and that in It was actually called the Law for the Protection of Citizen Security it was canceled by the plenary session of Constitutional Court in 1993. Basically, and what aroused so much controversy in his day, is because allowed agents to enter and register an address without having an order of the judge when the crime had to do with the drug trafficking, as collected by El País.

Promoted by the Interior Minister in 1992 José Luis Corcuera came forward with the votes of Convergence and PNV. Approved, the Popular Party appealed to the Supreme Court, which annulled it and, as a consequence of that judicial decision, the socialist minister resigned from his post.

Kick in the door: Corcuera. Government Psoe

Gag Law: Rajoy. PP Government (without repealing by Sánchez as promised)

Newly created inner order: Marlaska. Government Psoe When anything goes, goodbye Rule of Law pic.twitter.com/8ja5tVsc7Y – pedripol (@pedripol) March 30, 2021

The similarity between the law of the ‘kick in the door’ laid down by the Constitutional Court and the justification for the action of the controversial police action in Madrid is evident. Then the fight against drug trafficking was the ‘excuse’ and today, a pandemic.

The PSOE seems to have a special fondness for the “kick in the door.” Recovering the best times of Corcuera and CIA. pic.twitter.com/DiAuqrMfQC – Raúl Martínez (@raulmtt) March 30, 2021

