There are many questions that we are asked about wearables day after day. What is the best wearable on the market? What wearable suits my needs? Is a wearable worth today? Although these are quite personal questions and their answer depends on the tastes and needs of each one, there are some issues that we cannot avoid.

Android smart watches have failed the potential of the Apple Watch. So clear. While it is true that some devices from Samsung and Huawei have quite a few followers – curiously, none of them bet on an Android-based operating system – Apple watch is still number one.

Now, although few brands can compete with the Apple Watch in terms of watches, this is still not the best wearable, and I am telling you that I am writing this article with one on the wrist. The Xiaomi Mi Band 4, as we said in an article, is the best wearable on the market. In a nutshell, despite being a much simpler device than an Apple WatchNot only does it cost 10 times less, but it has also managed to make a niche market such as wearables become popular and massive.

Based on all of the above, is the Xiaomi Mi Band a perfect product? No way. Can the competition beat it? Effectively. So let’s debate

How can the competition beat the Xiaomi Mi Band?

Why is the Xiaomi Mi Band so popular? Since the Chinese brand launched its first model back in 2015, it has gradually evolved to meet the most basic consumer needs. First it started as a simple bracelet to measure sleep and exercise until it ended up becoming a mixture of a watch, an activity bracelet and to be aware of the notifications we receive on the smartphone. All this at a price for all budgets.

Unlike an Apple Watch, the uses of the Xiaomi bracelet are much more limited. We are unable to answer messages or make phone calls. Of course we cannot pay in establishments because the Mi Band does not yet have NFC compatibility. We are not asking that the Mi Band become a smart watch such as the Apple Watch, because this would entail a much higher cost, but we would like to find an activity bracelet with some functions, let’s say … more advanced.

It is time for some brand to bet on an activity bracelet that taking what has already been done by Xiaomi, adds necessary functions. The main thing would be: NFC for payments in establishments and the possibility of having a greater interaction with the notifications that we receive on the smartphone (answer emails or WhatsApp), all at a price of no more than $ 50.

With the arrival of realme on the market, Xiaomi has finally found a worthy rival at its height. The two firms have risen as the main defenders of technology at contained prices – despite the fact that the last Mi 10 is priced at 1,000 euros – and when realme announced that it was working on an activity bracelet, we could not do anything else to applaud. Would it unseat the Mi Band as the best bracelet on the market?

Unfortunately, this was not the case. The realme Band is a little risky product and it shows that the firm has selected all the good that the Mi Band had but without going any further. Outcome, a product of just 20 dollars for all those consumers who are looking for a good, beautiful and cheap activity bracelet. That is not little.

In short, there is still no wearable – excuse me from Apple – that can beat Xiaomi and its bracelet. The Chinese firm has the opportunity, thanks to the Mi Band 5, to once again punch the table and remain the undisputed leader. For this you only need to add those small details that we have referred to paragraphs above. On the other hand, we will have to keep waiting for someone to do real competition, will it really be with Band 2? Or will the company that makes our dream activity bracelet be another? We’ll see.

