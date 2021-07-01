What does the color of urine say about your health?

(CNN) – Looking into the cup is like consulting a crystal ball about your health. The color of your urine can change according to how hydrated you are, what foods you have been consuming, and even as a side effect of medications. This is what the color of your urine says about your health, and when it signals a serious problem.

Clear urine

By now you’ve heard that you should drink eight glasses of water a day and stay hydrated to maintain good health. But if your urine looks like water, you’re probably overhydrated, says Jane Miller, a physician and associate professor in the department of urology at the University of Washington.

You are probably not hurting yourself, but if there is no evidence that you need to drink eight or more glasses of water a day, Miller says. Also, you will spend half the day going to the bathroom if you drink a lot.

Pale yellow

Make this your goal. You should always have light yellow urine, something close to the color of apple juice. If this happens you are properly hydrated, but that does not mean that you do not have other health problems.

Bright yellow

If your urine looks somewhat neon, blame the B vitamins. Ribloflavin is naturally fluorescent when exposed to ultraviolet rays. Although it may sound alarming, there is nothing to worry about. Your body excretes the riboflavin it does not need through urine, which is why excessive amounts of this vitamin, taken in food or supplements, could cause your urine to be bright yellow. Almost all multivitamins contain riboflavin, as do eggs, organic meats, white meats, and dairy.

Yellow somewhat brown

Urine that is slightly darker than the color of apple juice is at the end of the normal spectrum. While you might assume that it means you’re very dehydrated, it just means that your urine is super concentrated, Miller says.

Just because the urine is concentrated, it doesn’t mean that something bad is happening. Your kidneys are good at concentrating urine so you don’t get dehydrated. However, if this situation is common, you should drink more water, especially if you exercise a lot.

Coffee

Brown urine can be associated with Myoglobinuria, or the presence of myoglobin, a protein found in muscle. It is commonly associated with rhabdomyolysis, which is a form of muscle damage that causes the fibers to die and be released into the bloodstream. Without prompt medical care, this disease could cause kidney damage.

Blue-yellowish or orange

We wouldn’t blame you if you freaked out because your urine looks blue or green. But if you’re being treated for a UTI, urine this color could be a side effect. That’s because Uribel, a medication used for these symptoms, contains methylene blue, a dye that can pass in the urine.

Pink or red

A reddish tint can mean a number of things. The least concerning is that you’ve been eating a lot of beets, says Miller. In large quantities, the pigments in beets turn your urine red. This discoloration is not dangerous and resolves quickly.

If not, you should have tests to see if there is presence of blood. Bloody urine can be from a urinary infection or stones, which are usually accompanied by pain and discomfort. Cancer of the kidney, urethra, and bladder can also make your urine bloody and you typically have no other symptoms.

Editor’s note: This note was originally published in February 2016 and was updated in July 2021.