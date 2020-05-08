Stocks and bonds are divergent as stocks go up and bond trading swings to and fro. Both asset classes seem to tell different stories. The growing stock market tells a story of hope, while the bond market appears to be desperate. If the bond market proves to be a better indicator of economic forecasts, then the stock market could face a harsh reality.

Since March 23, 10-year US Treasury bond rates have hovered around 60-70 basis points and are not moving from there for now. Historical low interest rates suggest that the US economic outlook will not improve in the near future. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is up about 28.5% from its lows, suggesting that perhaps we may be leaving concerns about the coronavirus behind.

SPX vs UST 10Y Daily

Low rates are a bad sign

Normally, one would think that low interest rates would be positive for stocks. But in this case, low rates suggest that the economy is unlikely to experience a significant acceleration in the near future. Even implicit 5-year inflation rates have declined. All of this indicates a slow economic recovery, and that’s not particularly good for the long-term stock market.

During the steep sell-off in February and March, inflation expectations fell along with the S&P 500. However, on April 15, inflation expectations fell sharply, while stocks continued to rise. The change in trend seems to suggest that the economic forecasts for both markets took different paths.

5Y Inflation Rate vs SPX

Weak economic recovery?

Falling inflation expectations suggest that economic output is likely to be weak. With weak growth and low inflation, there is no reason for a rise in the yield on US Treasuries. If that is the case, then one must ask what the stock market is thinking about right now.

If rates started to rise, that would validate the sudden rise in equity markets and indicate that an economic recovery is taking shape. While the rise in interest rates can normally be seen as a negative for equities, that is not the case at the moment. The Federal Reserve has also made it very clear that it will not tighten monetary policy in the near future. This means that rising inflation and interest rates do not pose a threat to equities at this time.

Two stories?

The divergence between stocks and bonds may be telling the stories of two markets with two very different points of view; a story that suggests that economic growth and inflation will be limited for some time. If this is the case, then it seems to be only a matter of time before the stock market itself becomes aware of the adverse effects of the economic slowdown, and that the recovery is not going as planned.

In any case, there appears to be a clear separation between the markets, and the bond market seems more likely to expect a slow economic recovery, while stocks continue to expect a “V” recovery.

Whatever form of recovery takes shape, it will only be known in retrospect. For now, it really comes down to which market we believe in the most, and which market will ultimately be right. Bond or Stock? Investing.com

https://en.investing.com/