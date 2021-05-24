What does the biker salute and Big Brother have to do with it?

Mike Hailwood, Kenny Roberts, Angel Nieto, Mike Doohan, Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez, in the world of motorcycling, beyond even their record, there are pilots who, due to their way of riding, their character, their legend, stand out from the rest. They are riders who, somehow, inaugurated a new era of motorcycling. Among them (and others), there is the seven of motorcycling, precursor of the UVE of the universal motorcycle greeting, we speak of Barry Sheene.

Although there is talk of a legend beyond World War II, which had to do with fingers cut off by the French to the English in the Hundred Years War. People say that Barry, saw the famous V for the first time to Wiston Churchill, who used it as a greeting and encouragement to Great Britain to the constant German bombardments. Greeting, symbol of victory, of brotherhood, of encouragement, camaraderie, Barry often did it, especially when he was winning. We remember that Barry Shenne was world champion of 500 cubic centimeters in 76 and 77, but his legacy goes beyond those victories.

People say that Barry Shenne was the first media pilot, Do you remember when Valentino Rossi, put on those shows after winning, with his phosphor monkeys, well Barry is that and maybe a little more, because we are talking about a time when no one even decorated the helmet and he planted Donald Duck in the hers, put his name on the back and the number seven. He is also remembered, the many models who went to the paddock to see him, he had a busy love life and as one of his partners comments “Barry is the type of boy that your mother hates from the beginning but who, in the end, goes crazy for sewing his underpants ”Now the athletes are real professionals, before it was something else, you could even see Barry smoking before the start. In fact, in the chin guard of the helmet there was a hole, covered with a sticker, to smoke before the green light.

He made his debut in 1970, at the Spanish GP at the Montjuic circuit. It was his first race in the world championship, which would serve to participate the following year with more experience. In times he was second, eight tenths behind the great Angel Nieto. He had a great race, the two in which he participated later, they did not go so well. We talked before about how professional athletes are now, but before, even smoking and sometimes not sleeping after a night of partying, there were drivers like Barry himself who participated in several races on the same day.

And here, the biker salute, has something to do with the Big Brother house, Barry and Mercedes Milá, the famous presenter of the program with George Orwell’s novel practices, had a great friendship, in fact it is said that even a love affair, with the English pilot, maybe you wonder, what does a girl like you do, in a place like this, as the Burning used to sing. Well, Mercedes is not just anyone. In addition to being a great sports commentator in the past, especially in the world of motorcycles, her uncle is Leopoldo Milá, the creator of the Montesa Impala and the Cota 247. Barry also loved Spain, he vacationed on the Costa Dorada. He married a gorgeous model and a few years ago, he passed away from Cancer. As some pilot said “Barry had lived in 50 years, what many in 100”

The biker greeting, which to this day, you will continue to see when you find a motorcycle in front of you. The greeting that identifies the biker brotherhood. The greeting popularized by the great Barry Shene and beyond his victories, makes him immortal.

