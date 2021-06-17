What does that haunting ending mean? We explain it

So far, each chapter of Loki has left a mystery to be solved, open situations to generate possible interpretations and theories. After two episodes, the new Marvel and Disney Plus series has provided clarity on different topics. However, several more remain to be resolved.

Issues such as the operation of the multiverse and how the TVA acts have been clarified, although it is not yet specified who the Guardians of Time, for example, are. Also not how many versions of Loki could be seen, something that has been mentioned frequently and what the connection to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Some of these questions, and others that emerge in the next chapters (four remain), are likely to be answered. However, one that can be addressed now is what the end of the second episode means.

What happened at the end of 1×02 of ‘Loki’?

During the first chapter and part of the second, it was narrated how one of the alleged variants of Loki was gathering the resetters of the Time Variance Authority (TVA). These objects are used to destroy the temporary gaps that are generated when an event occurs in a way that the TVA, through the Guardians of Time, did not anticipate.

One of the theories What was thought at first, when the apparent villain of the series was collecting the restarters, was that he was doing it to destroy the TVA. However, at the end of the second chapter it was revealed that the objective was another, perhaps a greater one.

The Loki variant carried the rebooters. For this reason, during one of the final scenes, it is observed how different gaps are opened in the flow of time. The TVA was not attacked, at least not directly, physically. But the “Sacred Timeline”, the one that governs the multiverse and that the agency must protect, was bombed.

What does the attack on the timeline imply?

The rebooters were moved to different places and historical moments. Therefore, the flow of that moment, as it is known or Marvel already showed through the movies, is interrupted. This implies that the historical and fictional facts that have been addressed through the films cease to exist or, at least, have a different ending than what we know. They get upset.

Miss Minutes (Tara Strong), the pedagogical guide of the series, explained during “Glorious Purpose” and in a particular way that: “Whatever it is, going out of your way created a nexus event. If left unchecked, it could branch off into insanity and lead us into another multiversal war. ” Yes, something very similar to the title of the second solo movie of Doctor Strange (in the Multiverse of Madness) that Marvel develops.

But, at least so far, that’s not the scenario. Why? Because the new branches, as it was observed in the monitors that register it, have not crossed the red line of the scheme managed by the TVA. This leads to two scenarios that, perhaps, coincide at some point.

First

During the next few chapters, Loki and the TVA must take care of correcting those ramifications to prevent them from crossing the red line. Why is it important that they do not go beyond that limit? If they exceed it, that branch will not be able to be cut. The seriousness of the situation is of such magnitude, seen at the end of the second chapter, that Judge Ravonna Renslayer left her desk to take her weapon. At this point, there is another question: Will Loki dare to correct those gaps or not?

The second

This chapter presented the beginning of what Miss Minutes warned about, madness and another multiversal war. Although much remains to be seen during the following chapters, in which situations that alter these scenarios can happen, it seems clear that Marvel and Disney Plus are plowing the ground for Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), who also influence this situation, they must intervene.

Some of the places to which the reinitiators were transferred are: Vietnam, in the year 1522; Lisbon, in 1492; Vormir, there where the Black Widow died, in 2301; Rome, in 1390; Barichara, Colombia, in 1808; among a handful of other places.

Who is the unveiled variant? Lady Loki?

Judging by the explanation that Mobius gave to Loki in the first chapter, when he tells him that he needs him to capture him himself, one of his variants, it is valid to think that the woman who appears at the end of “The Variant”Is Lady Loki.

The clothing and the broken horn, in addition to the explanation of the agent, make winks with the drawings that have been seen of her in the comics. In the comics the character is presented after what was explained in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Thor: Ragnarok. She is a reincarnation of Loki.

However, not everything is clear. During the credits, this character, played by Sophia Di Martino, was referred to as Sylvie. Why is this information important? Sylvie is another character within the comics. Metamarvel? Maybe not so much. In the comics, her full name is Sylvie Lushton.

The relationship between her and Loki begins when he grants her powers. Sylvie Lushton is referred to, commonly in comics, as the Enchantress. She is an Asgardian with various special abilities, unrelated to humans. His first graphic appearance in Marvel occurred in Dark Reign: Young Avengers # 1, edited in July 2009. In that publication he faced off against the Young Avengers, those who have been insinuated through productions such as Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Then, Is it Lady Loki or the Enchantress? Until now, it is not known beyond the possible interpretations. The Enchantress is considered one of Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) enemies and even tried to seduce him after his split from Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). What is this data for? One of the branches that opened, as can be seen in the monitor where the events on the “Sacred timeline” are recorded, is Asgard in the year 2004. Does it have any relationship with the God of Thunder?

Where did Loki and the variant travel to?

