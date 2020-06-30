What does space smell like? NASA could have the answer and we could all have a little bit of that scent at home, this is the reason for that special scent.

Although we know that space does not have air or many ingredients that can suggest an aroma, what does space smell like?

NASA already had this answer long before we even came out on it. It is a scent that he developed to prepare astronauts.

WHAT DOES SPACE SMELL ACCORDING TO NASA?

According to a recently launched Kickstarter, NASA created the formula decades ago as a way to train and prepare astronauts for the scent of outer space. Now his goal is to share it with the rest of the world.

According to CNN, NASA first turned to Omega Ingredients chemist and founder Steve Pearce to develop the fragrance in 2008.

From there, it took him a full four years to get it right. Now, as Eau de Space’s product manager, Matt Richmond, explains in his Kickstarter that the brand seeks help from people to mass-produce the fragrance.

With this we could all have the aroma of space, created by NASA on our wrists and bodies – without obviously rubbing.

COULD WE HAVE THE UAE OF SPACE COMING SOON?

Regarding the details of the scent, Richmond told CNN: “The astronauts describe the scent as a mixture of gunpowder, charred steak, raspberries and rum.” He also admitted that it is one of those smells that can be notoriously difficult to describe.

At Kickstarter, he explains that: “We have partnered with the best perfumers in the world and have secured the rights to launch this product exclusively.

Our team is made up of the best experience in fashion, technology, design and logistics. Eau de Space is our first adventure that we are exploring «.

Its sale price is $ 15 dollars with an estimated delivery date of October 2020.

