What does science say about ‘yellow day’, the happiest day of the year?

Slogans such as ‘the happiest day of the year’ – or its opposite ‘saddest day of the year’ or blue monday – generate mistrust, because their existence is more a matter of marketing than science.

The case of blue monday is the best example of a successful advertising campaign: there is no scientific proof that the third Monday in January would be a more unhappy day for the majority of the population in the northern hemisphere. The origin of this concept took place in 2005 and was the result of an advertising campaign devised by the Sky Travel company; For her, researcher Cliff Arnall designed an equation, among which variables were bad weather, remoteness from vacations and extra expenses.

The same happens with the one known as yellow day: Arnall concluded that June 20 would be the ‘happiest day of the year’, because on this date certain parameters converge that could make us feel more animated.

However, although both blue monday and yellow day are only the result of individual business communication strategies, with little or no scientific rigor, there are certain parameters that could attribute a certain scientific solidity, at least, to certain times of the year in which conflicting feelings would predominate.