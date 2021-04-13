What does Nadal need to recover the number 2 of the ATP ranking in Monte Carlo 2021?

Rafael Nadal has a very notable qualifying challenge ahead, such as recovering the number 2 of the ATP ranking before the dispute of Roland Garros 2021, in order to ensure avoiding Novak Djokovic until a hypothetical final of the French tournament. You have a chance to get it in the ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo 2021, where you could trim the 360 ​​points of difference that separate you from Daniil Medvedev. For this he needs, at least to reach the final, and for the Russian to lose in the quarterfinals or earlier. In case of being proclaimed champion, it would be enough for him that Daniil had lost in the semifinals.