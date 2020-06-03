What does my dream mean? Meaning of the most common dreams photo meditations

Have you ever dreamed of with a former partner who hasn’t thought of him in years? How about the one we all hate: finding you naked in public?

A dream stranger can leave us wondering all day what the hell is going on in our heads and about meanings underlying dreams. Dreams give us messages, which are largely symbolic. I call them “metaphors in motion

A study of 2,000 UK adults revealed that the nation dreams of having sex (48%), falling (45%), and being chased (37%) in second and third place.

Meaning of common dreams

Sometimes the dream meanings behind these bizarre settings are not as obvious as you might think. Dreams are often mistranslated and the actual message is different from the original. They must be taken metaphorically, not literally, “said Keith.

So before you start to worry that you really are in love with the postman, read our guide below to understand some of the meanings of the most common dreams. “They are decodable,” says Keith. “The unconscious is our guide, protector and adviser, so we must always be listening.”

Meaning of dreams: animals

The animals in our dreams are representations of ourselves and how we feel. Different animals have different meanings of sleep.

Insects represent concerns or teamwork.

Bears represent obstacles or our inner strength

Birds represent happiness, good news and freedom.

Alligators represent a warning

Spiders represent fortune and money

Cats, including tigers and lions, represent our intuitive, feminine sides.

Dogs represent loyalty, generosity, and friendship.

Horses represent physical strength and sometimes arrogance.

Snakes represent knowledge, wisdom, and sexuality.

Meaning of dreams: animals

Meaning of dreams: being naked in public

We have all had that dream where we are at work or in a busy public place when we suddenly realize that we have forgotten to get dressed! How we react to this in our dreams is key to deciphering the meaning.

In this case, a feeling of shame probably accurately reveals the essential emotion, and the content symbolically shows the cause of the dream. The dreamer must focus on what he has done or said in order to “show himself”.

However, this does not always have to be a negative dream.

It may be a rebuke from the unconscious of unacceptable social behavior. However, if the feeling is euphoria, it may perhaps represent a new sense of freedom.

Meaning of dreams: your teeth fall out

Losing teeth is a dream that many of us have had. Sometimes the dream begins with teeth that have already fallen out. Other versions of this dream may be teeth falling one by one. Both are unpleasant, but what do they mean?

One interpretation of a tooth loss dream is that you are concerned about losing your appearance. Have you recently found a new group of gray hair or do you feel your wrinkles are deepening? Something as simple as this could trigger such a dream. Menopausal women have been found to frequently dream of tooth loss, and in this case it represents their concern about aging and losing their femininity.

This dream can be interpreted as a warning that time is passing and that important things must be done in life, or that you are embarrassed by something insensitive that you have said to another person.

Meaning of dreams: your teeth fall out

Meaning of dreams: fall

Many people wake up with a start after dreaming that they are falling. The common myth is that if you ever hit the ground, you will die in real life, but this, unsurprisingly, is not true.

This can cover several different scenarios, and often seems to emerge as a linguistic pun. The word “fall” is used in various contexts in everyday life. It can appear as a wish (for example, fall in love or become pregnant), or refer to a negative event (for example, fall in love with someone, decline or fail in some way). Recall what was happening in the dream, and the characters present, to discover the probable theme.

Meaning of dreams: fly

Flying in dreams can be a lot of fun, especially when you’re flying through the sky carefree. This is a well-known metaphor for succeeding in life and progressing easily.

When you dream that you are flying and it seems to be the most natural thing in the world, it indicates that you are aware of a situation and feel confident that you will succeed. However, if you find yourself hovering to stay in the air, this could represent a struggle you face with some aspect of your life. Obstacles like trees or mountains that stand in your way represent particular people stopping you, so the next time you crash into a branch, think of it as a confrontation with someone and find out how to progress beyond it. .

Meaning of dreams: fly

Meaning of dreams: to be lost

The feeling of being lost is a powerful emotion, in life and in dreams, children can be traumatized by such an experience, and a trapped “sub-personality” can form at that age, which subsequently influences their life and dreams.

They may have developed a feeling of being abandoned. In adulthood, if they have a relationship that ends, the pain can be amplified by the trapped emotion of childhood. Symbolically, the dreamer is “lost in life” and needs to find a way to a rewarding place.

Have you been worrying about where your career is going, or maybe you’re worried about how a relationship with a partner has changed lately? This could be a good opportunity to assess where things are going.

Meaning of dreams: someone who has died

Being visited in our dreams by loved ones who have died can be comforting or annoying, depending on how you see it. Some people see it as a sign that the person is trying to communicate with them from the hereafter. Be careful to read too much about this, as it could lead you to become obsessed with what they are trying to tell you.

Meaning of dreams: someone who has died

