Major League Soccer is a frankly growing league. Soccer in the United States has more and more to offer and in recent years it has become a destination of great interest to many players, not only for sports but also for the lifestyle that a first world country allows them. .
“It is a very attractive league that has stability and it is also important for the player what the country offers for living,” said Mexican Pável Pardo, a former Chicago Fire player in an interview for Fox.
Although he remarked: “The MLS has come a long way, it walks with short but firm steps, it is doing better every time, that is the reality. I think that still in the sports part it still needs to improve.”
In sports, the MLS must have more work in the lower divisions of the teams to be able to compare with the Mexican league. In addition, it should create a format for promotion and relegation to the First Division as it did in Liga MX until very recently.
It should be remembered that at the end of April 2020, the president of the League and the MX Promotion, Enrique Bonilla, confirmed that for the next few years there will be no rise and fall in Mexican soccer and announced that there will be a new format that will serve as a seedbed for First Division clubs.
Finally, another aspect that MLS should take into account in order to reach the Liga MX level is to organize a parallel schedule with the rest of the world’s major leagues.
The elimination of promotions and decreases in Mexican soccer seems to be part of an alliance strategy between neighboring countries. According to ESPN reporter John Sutcliffe, this would be the first step to create a new North American League, which would be born combining the 30 MLS teams and 20 teams that Liga MX will have in the future. Perhaps this is an option of the MLS to be able to continue growing and equalize to Mexico.