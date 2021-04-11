What does Melania want in her relationship with Trump?



Former first lady Melania’s relationship with former President Trump remains an enigma.

Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The former first lady Melania Trump is defined by her biographers as an intelligent and “tough” woman, in addition to being clear about her long-term relationship with the former president Donald trump, although not necessarily sentimental.

A People report cites those who have written about the former first lady, who point out that the former model “wants to be where the action is,” to be recognized.

“She was never on the ballot and will continue to live her life however she wants. Her priorities are to be a wife and a mother; she maintains a small inner circle… she enjoys the power and benefits of her high position ”, says the report. “She also reflects her husband’s values, valuing public image and loyalty.”

Mary Jordan, author of The Art of Her Deal and correspondent for The Washington Post points out that many people thought that Melania just wanted to be a millionaire, but warns that no, “she wanted to be famous”, although of course the money has been welcome.

The former first lady’s original plan was to be an actress, but her beauty led her down the path of modeling, recognizing that in the 90s there were world-renowned supermodels. She wanted to be part of that group they were in Naomi campbell Y Cindy Crawford.

Although she never achieved such status, she did make a name for herself in modeling that took her to New York, where met her husband at a party.

“Melania, a Slovenian immigrant, was drawn in part to Donald Trump because of his ‘wealth’ and ‘power.’ His future wife also knew that he would boost her modeling career, although she would have preferred to do it on her own. “says author Kate Bennet.

Biographers acknowledge that Melania is clear about her position with the former president, even letting it be seen in 2005 when at an event at New York University she asked her if she would continue with Trump if he were not a millionaire.

“If I wasn’t beautiful, do you think she would be with me?”Mrs. Trump replied.

The former couple values ​​fidelity and their personal friends, and has achieved its objectives, although she has become more mysterious than her husband, who takes advantage of any spotlight to stand out.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who was the best friend of Melania and worked with her in the White House, published a book about her relationship with the former model.

“She is not an enigma. It is not mysterious … That is why the perception that people have of it is so important ”, he considered.

She said that reactions to her husband, such as rejecting her hand in public, were part of “their game” of keeping it mysterious.