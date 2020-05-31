.

Chiquis Rivera

Chiquis Rivera has been on everyone’s lips lately because there are strong rumors, through the media, that her marriage to Lorenzo Méndez could presumably come to an end as they say she is in crisis.

But the singer made herself feel about it and in past days and in a sincere way said that she herself at the moment that she considers correct is going to let know what the real situation is, as announced by People en Español.

“Don’t believe all the things that are said. I have always been clear to you and at the right time I am going to talk to you and I am going to let you know the truth of things, “Rivera stressed.

In the same way, the husband of the Mexican, who had not commented on the rumor that is running but that appeared at the right time to end the doubt of many, dedicated in his Instagram Stories a few but significant words to his wife .

“Super proud,” Méndez said, referring to how happy he was for the new release of his life partner’s third album, ‘Playlist’, revealing with this cute and loving detail that what is being said about the marriage crisis between the couple would be left without a foundation and would collapse.

In addition, the eldest daughter of the late singer Jenni Rivera pointed out that she is currently busy, there is no doubt that it will be due to the release of her new record material, so as to be aware of what is said about her marriage.

“Right now I have not wanted to give importance to these things because I am focused on others,” said the Mexican.

“You know that I clarify things, but neither can I be clarifying everything they say about me, either,” said Chiquis, who has shared several years of his life with ex-vocalist of La Original Banda “El Limón”.

As for his new and third album Chiquis Rivera, who is completely focused on promoting it, he wrote on his social networks that he was fascinated by doing this record work and that he put all the best of himself, hoping that his followers will also fascinate them .

“I hope you love it as I loved recording it. I put the best of me up to now in all aspects ”, highlighted the artist.

The album by the interpreter of “Esa no soy yo” is now available on all streaming music platforms, much to the delight of his fans who were surely looking forward to it.

