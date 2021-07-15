What does JPMorgan’s earnings report tell us?

Comparing last year’s results with current ones can distort reality. This is what the publication has left us earnings report JPMorgan Chase, according to Martin Tillier on Nasdaq.com.

As you can see from the graph above, the initial reaction to the news from the bank was negative, but quickly there was a rebound. That pattern sets the tone for what I think will become a regular occurrence during this earnings season, where a stock’s immediate reaction to a post makes sense in terms of market positioning and dynamics, but not related to logical conclusions that investors will extract from the report.

From a positioning perspective, the market in general has been bullish for a long time, and that has led some to focus too much on the more obvious areas, among which are the finance. That means there are many traders looking for a catalyst to make a profit. Results releases provide that, even if the basic numbers don’t seem like a reason to sell. Then there’s the feeling among short-term traders that so much good news is priced at this point that even one heartbeat barely meets the expectations. real expectations for a stock, so selling what looks like a good report makes sense.

However, while all of that is understandable, it cannot last.

The simple fact is that JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs performed much better than an optimistic market expected. Both banks broke the upper and lower lines and did so in a way that suggests there is more to come. Its divisions of investment banking obtained better results, for example, as did the money management. Both are areas that benefit from stock market strengthSo unless we see a major shift in market sentiment, they can continue to do well even if a slow process is not the ideal environment for generating trading profits.

As the results season progresses, there will undoubtedly be some disappointments. There always are. However, you should remember that even with the exceptional events of the first half of last year, on average over the past five years, 75% of companies in the S&P 500 have exceeded earnings expectations in each and every quarter. . Early launches indicate this quarter is no different, with 15 of the top 18 S&P 500 companies outperforming EPS and 17 of them outperforming revenue.

Assuming the trend continues, what we saw with JPM will continue as well. There will be a lot of instinctive sell-offs of stocks even with good earnings reports due to a market that is leveraged and looking to sell, but even in that context, good news is good news. That will inevitably create plenty of opportunities for investors to pick up some stocks with good prospects and strong momentum at a discount.

At some point, the conditions that are driving this bull market, massive fiscal and monetary stimulus adding to a recovering economy and an already rising market, will have to end. It remains to be seen what will happen when it happens, but until then, sell with good earnings reports like the one we saw this morning with JPM will be temporary interruptions that will create buying opportunities, without worrying signs of negativity.