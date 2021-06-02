what does it tell us about what will happen in Spain

Every Wednesday through June 23, 2021, Ohio will randomly select a vaccinated person over the age of 18 and award him a million dollars. A few days ago, the governor of New York announced another contest in which more than five million will be distributed among New Yorkers who have received the vaccine. Something that is added to the hamburger with potatoes that NYC gives away to those who take the step of getting the vaccine, but it is not anecdotal. On the contrary, it is something that affects the entire United States.

Since it peaked in mid-April, the number of first daily doses given in the United States has dropped more than half and already puts at risk the goal of reaching 70% vaccinated by July 4 that had set the White House. What is worse: no one seems to be very clear on how to fix it.

Nor does it seem that they know it in Israel, where vaccination rates have been stagnant for weeks around 60% of the population and finally the Government has chosen to lift all the restrictions that remained in the country without waiting for percentages that seem difficult to reach .

That is the paradox: who wants to be vaccinated in Israel or the US, can do so; but there are too many people who don’t. Little by little, the countries that a few months ago led the vaccination rates find themselves with a kind of “vaccination ceiling” that they cannot overcome. Are they temporary problems or is it something that will affect all countries? Will it also happen in Spain? Will we get to 70%? What will happen next?

Why are vaccination rates stagnant in some countries?

Concern about vaccination coverage has always been a central theme of vaccination campaigns. Partly because it is something that changes radically between vaccines, social groups and time periods; but, above all, because public health authorities have few tools to change those percentages (and, in these circumstances, it is difficult to make good use of them). Experts aren’t even sure that mandatory vaccinations are a good idea.

Hence, even when vaccines are free and recommended by the authorities, the differences between them can become very important. While the viral tripe had a coverage of 97.5% in 2019 in the first dose and 94.2% in the second.

That same 2019, flu vaccine coverage in those over 65 years of age (which should be greater than 75%) only reached 60% in two autonomous communities, La Rioja (64.6%) and Castilla y León ( 61.1%). In fact, there were communities below 50% such as the Balearic Islands (41.5%) or Andalusia (49%). And this is the group in which we do it best.

Therefore, to know if the “vaccine stagnation” in COVID is a local issue or a generalized phenomenon, it is convenient examine the situation in each of the affected countries. Israel, for example, has a very young population (27.89% are under 14 years old) and a religious group in clear opposition to the vaccine (the ultra-Orthodox represent 12% of Israelis). In this context, even with a health system as robust as the Israeli one, reaching 70% immunized becomes something really complicated.

In fact, it is enough to look at the percentages of those vaccinated with a complete schedule by age ranges to discover that, while vaccinations in minors do not start,The Israeli vaccination campaign has very little room for maneuver. Furthermore, with a more than reasonable epidemiological situation and a completely open economy. Do not forget that the success of vaccines ends up causing a (often) false sense of security.

The North American case is much more complex and diverse. If just a month ago many vaccination centers could not meet the demand and in places like Seattle there are still more than 200,000 people on the waiting list, in many other areas of the country they begin to close points before the drop in people willing to get vaccinated. As we said, the number of first doses injected in the country has fallen to less than half despite the fact that only 50% of adults have been vaccinated and, for weeks, all those over 16 years of age can receive the vaccine.

That is, although the vaccine is available in pharmacies and vaccination centers, although for practical purposes everyone can be vaccinated, although there is a surplus, vaccination levels do not rise. Not even experiments like the Ohio offer a clear boost (although, surely, the result is being positive). What’s going on? How is it possible that, after months of wanting to receive the vaccine, such broad layers of the population decide not to get it?

In the absence of exhaustive analysis, specialists have many explanations for this stagnation: from doubts regarding vaccines or socio-racial differences to the design of the campaign (which has prioritized the large vaccination centers over the use of the primary care network) .

However, none of them really explain the problemalthough it is most likely due to an aggregation problem. In the same way that each European country experiences different problems in the vaccination process, each North American region has its own. It is impossible to explain the decline in New Hampshire and the collapse in Mississippi with the same factors because, after all, they are radically different states at the health, economic, sociological and population levels.

What will also happen in Spain?

That is the big question. Research on vaccination coverage tells us that, from a certain point in time, vaccination campaigns are an endeavor with diminishing returns. That is, it costs more and more to raise 1% coverage. What will be that “determined moment” in the Spanish case?

The good news is that there are signs to expect that the Spanish vaccination ceiling will be higher than that of countries like the US and Israel. It doesn’t have to be much higher, but it is high enough. Compared to the 27.89% Israeli, the Spanish population under 16 is 15.4%. Furthermore, there is no “anti-vaccination” group of similar dimensions to the ultra-Orthodox Jewish world. That lets us be optimistic because the Israeli health reality is more like ours than the American one.

In fact, if we look at the graph above, it is easy to see the differences between Spain and the US. Although in the North American case there are 8% of those vaccinated of unknown age and the categories are not equivalent, vaccination levels of comparable groups (the two oldest – the only ones where, for now, both countries have had sufficient supplies) they are much taller in the Spanish case. The problems that the Spanish administrations’ appointment systems are going through do not presage a fall in demand (despite the fact that we are at levels similar to the US when demand began to fall).

The last key factor in vaccination campaigns is the perceived severity of the disease. That is what is behind the disastrous flu vaccination data in the country (which means that not even the toilets have high vaccination rates). However, when we talk about COVID it is different: the disease has been the main concern of Spaniards for almost a year according to successive CIS studies. In other words, Spain is part of a very advantageous position to achieve high vaccination coverage, it only remains that we do not waste it.

Image | Marisol benitez