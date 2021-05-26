What does it mean to Trump that the prosecutor integrates a special grand jury against him in New York



Former President Trump faces serious legal problems.

Photo: Alex Wong / Getty Images

This is bad news. Point. The ex-president Donald trump and some of its collaborators could face serious legal problems, because in judicial processes, the action of integrating a special grand jury means that there is sufficient evidence to carry out an accusation.

Some media have speculated that the Republican would be the first former president to face or serve a sentence, but several steps are still missing to reach that point, such as the prosecution being integrated, a judge releasing an arrest warrant and a trial. or, in any case, that the ex-president reaches an agreement.

However, legal experts believe that the Manhattan District Attorney, Cyrus Vance Jr., has enough elements to criminally prosecute someone from the Trump Organization, including the former president.

“In assembling the special grand jury, Vance has indicated that he found significant evidence of one or more crimes committed by one or more people,” attorney and legal analyst Bradley Moss told The Hill.

This new step, without a doubt, has already represented a serious problem for the former president, who is preparing to re-launch his national movement towards the midterm election in 2022, so a legal problem can change all his plans.

Last week, the New York attorney general, Letitia James, indicated that he was joining Vance Jr. in investigations he was conducting in civil matters, redirecting the investigation to a criminal matter.

The Vance Jr. inquest focuses on secret money payments to alleged Trump lovers, questionable valuations of the Trump organization’s assets and tax problems.

Special grand juries focus on complex cases and can take months to reach a decision after hearing witnesses and reviewing evidence.

The panel that the Manhattan prosecutor called will meet three days a week for six months, according to The Washington Post, the first outlet to report it.

A recent CNN report indicates that at least one witness has been alerted to prepare grand jury testimony.

It should be noted that among the witnesses that the Manhattan prosecutor has previously called is Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney, but there are no reports of his appeal to the panel.