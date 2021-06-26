What does it mean to the MCU that Abomination is in ‘Shang-Chi’?

Even if you didn’t see it on first viewing, there’s no way you can’t tell as Abomination has a cameo in the new ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ trailer. In case you missed it, you can spy on the villain towards the end of the trailer when we see Shang-Chi (played by Simu Liu) alongside Katy (Awkwafina) watching a cage fight between Wong (Benedict Wong) from ‘Doctor Strange ‘and none other than Abomination.

Twitter went logically crazy and many were excited to see the villain return to the big screen.

However, it is normal that you do not remember who Abomination is, or why it is so important that it is in this trailer. You have to remember the first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. No, we are not referring to ‘Iron-Man’, we are referring to the forgotten ‘The Incredible Hulk’, starring Edward Norton before being replaced by Mark Ruffalo for later MCU works.

Despite having a major role in the 2008 film, we haven’t heard from Abomination since. However, the character (played by Tim Roth on the tape) was now ready to return to our screens in the upcoming Disney + series ‘She-Hulk’.

Its inclusion in the trailer, understandably, has turned the wheels of the internet with what it could mean. The obvious answer is that it’s just a cameo and setup for the biggest role in the ‘She-Hulk’ series.

However, even if Abomination’s role in ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ is still just a cameo, it may have far-reaching implications for the future of MCU villains. But first, we have to remember a little detail from episode seven of ‘WandaVision’. There is a scene towards the end of the episode where Wanda comes home to find that her children are missing, and something does not seem quite right in their home, usually perfect.

Sinister music plays and, as he looks around, a fly flies by, and who would leave a fly in Wanda’s utopia? Of course, we now know that Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) was also manipulating Westview with her magical powers.

However, it could be a great clue to another villain waiting behind the scenes: Mephisto. Although she did not appear in ‘WandaVision’, Mephisto and Agatha Harkness have teamed up against Wanda previously in the comics. More importantly, Mephisto created a team of supervillains called Legion Accursed that included none other than Abomination. In the Marvel comics, Legion Accursed took on Beyonder (another character rumored to be featured in upcoming MCU projects).

Other familiar names in Legion Accursed include Vulture (appeared in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’), Ultron, and perhaps most exciting, Crimson Dynamo (a title rather than an identity, such as ‘Black Widow’. In the MCU El Red Guardian, David Harbor’s character in the upcoming ‘Black Widow’ movie, is a Crimson Dynamo).

You might call it an exaggeration to link a fly in ‘WandaVision’ with a cameo in ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’, but Marvel is playing with many weapons for a long time with us already. Not only are we seeing more familiar stories and connections from comics being drawn to forge movies, but Feige and other Marvel creators are weaving their series and movies together in exactly these kinds of ways.

Given how little we know about ‘She-Hulk’ or any of the upcoming MCU movies and series, this is all speculation. We may never see a team of villains like Legion Accursed, but that doesn’t mean the inclusion of Abomination is just a fun moment of fan service.

To what extent it is a setup for the future, we will only know in hindsight. ‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings’ will premiere on September 3, 2021 in Spain.

