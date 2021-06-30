Whether you’re trying to be a better-informed trans ally or you’re in the process of exploring your own gender identity, you’ve come to the right place.

Andy Duran (he / him), a sex educator and education director for Good Vibrations, says transmasculine is an umbrella term for trans people who identify on the masculine spectrum. It can encompass transmen (people assigned female at birth who identify as men), non-binary people, and any gender variant person that identifies with masculinity.

As Duran shares, a common misconception about trans people is that all trans people are transmen or transwomen (people assigned male at birth that identify as women) who “transitioned” or seek gender-confirming medical treatments like surgery and / or hormone therapy. But while some trans people do have surgeries and / or take hormones and fully identify as either men or women, Duran notes that many trans people have more fluid or open identities.

Because so many trans people don’t identify as 100 percent “man / masculine” or 100 percent “women / feminine” phrases like transmasculine have come into play.

“The language that’s being created is constantly evolving and is constantly shifting,” Duran says. “The term transmasculine breaks this idea that you had to fully identify as ‘male.’ it puts it back into a spectrum. ”

What does it mean to be transmasculine?

As stated previously, transmasculine is typically used to describe someone that was either assigned female at birth and now identifies with masculinity, or someone who didn’t get to express or embrace masculinity and now identifies with masculinity.

Non-binary people, intersex people, or anyone that identifies as transgender can also identify as transmasculine too. Someone does not need to identify as 100 percent masculine or 100 percent man to identify on the transmasculine spectrum.

It’s also helpful to note that “transmasculine” can be used as an adjective or descriptor and a noun. In other words, someone can be a transmasculine non-binary person.

What does transmasculinity look like?

While the phrase “masculinity” may bring certain clothes or styles to mind, Duran shares that there is no one way to look or present as transmasculine. “It’s simply exploring what masculinity means for you as a person that was societally not allowed to explore that,” he says.

While some transmasculine people may want to change their name, use he / him pronouns, take hormones, and / or have gender confirmation surgery, Duran explains you don’t have to do these things to identify as transmasculine. “Everybody does identify and present differently, which is part of the beauty of gender, ”he confirmed.

Additionally, Duran shares you can be transmasculine and still enjoy or embrace typically “feminine” things like makeup, dresses, or nail polish. “I think men can and should embrace aspects of femininity that have been denied to them or that they’ve been prevented from enjoying,” Duran says. “You can break barriers and enjoy what you like.”

Signs you may be transmasculine

Because gender is so vast, and everyone identities and presents differently, Duran shares that being transmasculine looks different for everyone. In other words, there are no “signs” that you could be transmasculine.

“The real thing is if you find yourself identifying with more ‘male’ or ‘masculine things, and that is something that you have not been allowed to explore, knowing and feeling empowered to do so if that is something you connect with,” says They last.

If you are someone who was assigned female at birth that feels excited or interested in presenting or expressing yourself more “masculine,” you may identify as transmasculine.

“One of the great things about the trans experience is this ability to connect with yourself beyond what other people are telling you,” Duran says. “It’s saying, ‘This is me, I know me, and I’m listening to me.'”

The difference between transmasculinity, sexual orientation, transfemininity, non-binary, and demi-boy

While gender and sexuality are often grouped together, they are two separate things. “Gender is how you feel — and that may be when you’re alone, in your body, or in the world,” Duran says. “Sexuality is who you want to explore with sexually, who you’re attracted to — romantic, sexual, or a combination.”

People have both gender identities and sexual identities. This means someone can be transmasculine (a gender identity) and also gay or a lesbian or straight (sexual orientations).

As for the difference between transfemininity and transmasculinity: They’re pretty much opposites. Transfemininity is used to describe a trans person that identifies with femininity, says Chris Bright (she / he / they), director of public training at The Trevor Project. While this can mean transwomen (people that were assigned male at birth that identify as woman) it can also mean non-binary people, intersex people, or any other gender varient people that identify with femininity.

When you look at the difference between transmasculinity and non-binary people, remember that those who are non-binary identify outside the male-female gender binary. This means they don’t identify as men or women and reject that concept all together, according to The Trevor Project. However, if a non-binary person identifies with masculinity, they may identify as a transmasculine, non-binary person.

Generally, a demiboy is someone who identifies with some aspects of masculinity, or who partially identifies as a man, says Katherin Winnick, sex coach at LetsTalkSex.net who previously told Cosmo. While many demiboys are assigned male at birth people that don’t fully identify as men, there are assigned female at birth demiboys as well. But someone can identify as a transmasculine demiboy because, again, transmasculine is an umbrella term.

How to find affirming community as a transmasculine person

If you’re looking for affirming spaces, Duran suggests looking for local LGBTQIA centers or Pride events in your area. If you’re having trouble finding IRL spaces or if you’re not ready or comfortable going to events in person, Duran shares there are many ways to connect with other transmasculine people online.

“Start searching hashtags for identities that matter to you, so you see more of that in your feed,” Duran says. Some popular Instagram hashtags include #transmasc #transmasculine and #transman.

Duran also suggests looking for Facebook groups that appeal to you like FTM and Transmasc Goals and Accomplishments, TRANS-MASC, and Transguys / Transmasc (Female to Male). “The more we can spend time within ourselves and communities that celebrate us independently, the more chances we have at finding our more authentic selves,” Duran says.

The transmasculine flag is similar to the transgender flag of white, pink, and blue, only it has seven lines instead of five, and is lighter blue instead of white.

How to be an affirming ally:

Being a good ally to a transmasculine person (or any transgender person) means respecting their privacy and honoring their pronouns / name changes. Remember though, asking for pronouns is different than asking about someone’s gender identity. You don’t want to ask someone what their gender is, if they transitioned, or if they identify as transmasculine, and / or the name they were born with.

To ask for someone’s pronouns you can simply ask, “What are your pronouns?” or when sharing your name, you can share your pronouns as well to make space for others to follow.

Bright also suggests being a good listener and making it clear that you support them unconditionally. “Unquestionably affirming someone’s gender identity is key to supporting them,” Bright says. “Send the message to them that you will always have their back and always be there for them.”

