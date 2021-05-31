What does it mean to be an active shareholder in China? Aberdeen Standard Investments opines

Being active means engaging with companies after you have bought them, Asking constructive questions of management in order to encourage improvements. In our experience, this can contribute to increase return on investments

Engagement is an enlightening process that allows investors to understand how a business works and assess risk. Something that Chinese class A companies are beginning to understand, something that did not happen ten years ago, when the commitment to investors It used to focus solely on dividend policies. In the opinion of the manager, active engagement ESG is the way to find a sustainable alpha.

After decades of investing in China, the manager has been able to observe these changes in companies like the ones listed below, although for illustrative purposes only. China Merchants Bank (CMB), for example, is widely recognized as the leading retail and private bank in China. However, it has received a poor ESG rating from MSCI. We blame it on the company’s lack of information, rather than the lack of adequate processes.

The bank takes ESG factors into account in its loan decisions. It has policies to regulate lending to sectors with structural headwinds, such as coal. Its goal is for borrowers to improve their ecological footprint to remain relevant in the shift to a low-carbon economy. However, you need to do more to publicize these initiatives.

Similarly, CMB has invested in fintech over the years, giving it an edge over its counterparts amid the growing threat of disintermediation looming over the sector. CMB has a solid digital strategy, investing in artificial intelligence, facial recognition and block chain technology to improve risk management.

You just need to define it more clearly. It also has an in-house university for staff training, as well as development programs to foster talent. But it could also do a better job of promoting these efforts, allowing investors to appreciate the company’s competitive advantages more fully.

On the other hand, Center Testing International Group – which tests the quality of products in China and issues inspection certificates in all sectors – has received the lowest ESG rating from MSCI. MSCI was unable to determine the company’s policies on talent retention, data protection and emissions control. However, our commitments show that Center Testing has systems in place for this.

It has a skills enhancement center, mentoring plan, and recent graduate program, and systematically reviews staff turnover rates. It also has certificates that demonstrate that it complies with the most widely used information security management standards in the world. You just have to make all these initiatives public, which is what we are dealing with with the company.

MSCI also gave a low ESG rating to LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., a producer of solar panels, saying it lacks a water conservation strategy or goals. The company has never disclosed data on water consumption, intensity or reduction. However, once again, our conversations revealed that LONGi has a recycling system to conserve water, monitors the water supply and regularly reviews the water consumption data. It also complies with global environmental standards and regularly updates technology to minimize energy consumption.

If LONGi can provide more details on its operations, it will be well placed to receive an upgrade from MSCI. An improvement in the MSCI ESG rating is an indication of the quality of the company, which could make it more attractive to global investors. In addition, SAIC Motor – a manufacturer of automobiles, parts and accessories – has admitted that its annual report is not detailed enough after receiving a negative assessment by the Climate Action 100+ Net-Zero Company Benchmark.

The CA100 + relies on public, self-reported data to assess companies for emissions. SAIC’s statements on the need to reduce the carbon footprint within its value chain are broad, driven primarily by the need to be more competitive in fuel efficiency.

However, the need to obtain government approvals before production of next-generation vehicles can begin requires SAIC to adhere to very strict standards, otherwise it would incur costs and likely lose future customer demand.

Our work revealed that the automaker is instituting a new reporting framework throughout its supply chain. You will combine this knowledge with that of your OEMs to inform your data in the future. Disclosure of these efforts could alter the perception of investors, to the benefit of the company.

Understand the change

According to Aberdeen Standard Investments, for active engagement to have an impact, investors should develop a tailor-made agenda for each company and be thorough in your preparations. They must also be patient.

The manager’s access to companies has improved to the point that some of them turn to them for advice on ESG stuff. However, there is still a lot of room for market advancement. For investors, it’s about accept the change. Business leaders are increasingly willing to disclose more information, adapt their business models, and adopt a more market-oriented mindset.