What does it mean that Google Chromecast has received HDR10 + certification? | Technology

We tell you what it means that from now on Chromecast with Google TV has HDR10 + certification, and you will appreciate it due to the increase in display quality.

We all want to see the best content always with the highest possible image quality, and for this we must not only bet on subscriptions that enable this type of resolutions and viewing quality, but also have a compatible television.

Now the new Chromecast with Google TV just got HDR10 + certification. Those from Mountain View have pointed out that “Google is pleased to join the growth and number of companies adopting HDR10 +,” he said. Matt frost, director of product management at Google. “We envision that HDR10 + will be a key enabler for Chromecast with Google TV and other platforms in the future and we hope to help our industry achieve a great HDR experience,” they say from XDA.

The implementation of HDR10 + to Chromecast with Google TV represents a considerable display improvement. As long as our TV is compatible, With this technology, a greater color spectrum would be shown, and we could see more natural, realistic and vivid colors in the visualizations, offering at the same time deeper blacks and much clearer whites.

That is to say, what this technology intends is that we see films, series or documentaries that are close to reality in image quality.

Also, HDR10 +, which is an improved version of HDR10, has dynamic metadata making these data are analyzed scene by scene, in order to be able to adapt a better quality of light and color to each of the scenes individually, and not to the whole of the film as HDR10 does.

So from now on, Chromecast with Google TV can offer better viewing quality as long as we have an HDR10 + compatible television.