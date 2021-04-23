What does it mean for Windows 10 to become a service and how does it affect you? Technology

The cloud seems to be the future and many companies are committed to taking their services in this direction. Microsoft is one of these companies and we could soon see Windows work without a computer.

A few years ago it was difficult to think of something as ethereal as the concept of “in the cloud”. Cloud gaming services like GeForce Now, xCloud, PS Now, and Stadia have paved the way and these services are now considered common.

The next step is the arrival of a desktop operating system running in the cloud and it looks like Microsoft will be the first to offer it. Yes, we are talking about Cloud PC. This concept has been on the lips of many for a long time, the leaks began almost a year ago and since then they have not stopped appearing.

The last we know is that Cloud PC could arrive this year, in June or July. Although the interesting thing about all this are the implications for the user. Will we be affected? Will Microsoft force us to use this service? Many doubts arise and it is normal, Thinking of Windows becoming a service that depends on the internet connection may not seem like a good idea.

You can rest assured, in principle this cloud-based solution would be intended for those users who want it. The leaks suggest that it would be a service for the elderly, that is, it would be the user who would hire this service depending on their situation. And, is that, the situation is what makes the difference.

State-of-the-art equipment cannot always be used and, It is possible that for users with old systems this makes it easier for them to use applications that require certain configurations. There is also the fact that Microsoft has Windows and Windows 10X, the latter is a version intended for dual-screen devices and that would benefit from the ability to run Win32 applications.

It would also be remarkable in terms of mobility, we could access all the functionalities of a computer from computers such as a Chromebook. Cloud PC would be based on the use of Azure as its cloud service and therefore the price is not yet fixed. According to rumors, a subscription system very similar to that of streaming platforms such as Netflix would be used.

A laptop offers versatility and in many cases a lot of power. These are some low cost models with Windows 10 that will solve a good part of your problems.

You would pay more to enjoy a computer in the cloud with a better processor, storage and RAM. It is likely that it is included within Microsoft 365 or is an extra to majors.

It is clear that the cloud is the direction that many companies are taking and with each passing year we will see more services of this style. For the moment we can rest assured that physical computers are not going to disappear in the near future.But it is always interesting to see the innovation that companies like Microsoft make.