What does it mean for Bitcoin to hit a new high and is now worth $ 63,000



The price of Bitcoin has been on the rise thanks to many large investors starting to put their money in cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin surged to a new high of more than $ 63,000 today Tuesday, all this due to the debut in the stock market of the cryptocurrency exchange company, Coinbase.

The price of bitcoin rose to exactly $ 63,236, before dipping slightly to around $ 62,877. On the other hand, Ether, the second most valuable digital currency after Bitcoin, also set a new record, rising to $ 2,230..

The Coinbase company will go public on Wednesday through a direct listing that could value the company at up to $ 100 billion.

Cryptocurrency investors praise the company’s debut in the stock market and see it as an important step for the industry after years of skepticism from Wall Street and regulators.

“This is really good and very important for the industry. It’s going to increase trust and transparency in our industry, ”said Marcus Swanepoel, CEO and co-founder of cryptocurrency exchange Luno, according to CNBC.

“There is still a bit of mistrust in the industry and I think that going public with a company of that size will help a lot of people realize that this is not just an asset class to take seriously, but also a business to take. seriously, ”he added.

What is Coinbase?

Coinbase is a company that was founded in 2012, and is responsible for facilitating the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies. Currently, it is the largest company in the United States that provides this service.

Coinbase has seen an increase in revenue this year thanks to an increase in the value of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

The company reported that it had estimated revenue of $ 1.8 billion in the first quarter of 2021, a nine-fold increase over the same period last year.

In terms of earnings, they grew between $ 730 million and $ 800 million.

Bitcoin continues to rise

The price of Bitcoin has risen considerably since the beginning of this year, as many of the major investors began to put their money in cryptocurrencies.

Tesla recently made a $ 1.5 billion investment in Bitcoins and now accepts digital currency as a payment method for its cars.

Meanwhile, Wall Street giants like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are looking to offer their clients investment options in bitcoins.

