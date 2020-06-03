Is 2020 the year of the pandemic? Yes. But it is also the year of the revolution #BlackLivesMatter (#LasVidasNegrasImportan) after the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police. Since May 25, the date on which Floyd was killed for the simple fact of being black, the protests for justice and change increase and the whole world joins the voice of demand and condemnation.

An industry that today stands in solidarity with the movement is music, who have organized Black Out Tuesday to show their support for George Floyd and the entire black community in the United States.

What is Black Out Tuesday?

Black Out Tuesday is a movement started by Atlantic Records marketing director Jamila Thomas and Platoon’s artist campaign manager Brianna Agyemang. The initiative calls on the music industry to halt its operations on Tuesday, June 2, to educate police about brutality and racial injustice in the United States.

Industry-wide record labels have turned to social media to announce the Black Out Tuesday, a day for unity with black employees, artists and fans to assess ways to move forward together.

Who has joined the movement?

What started as a small initiative, has united the most important record labels in the world to stop activities during the day and reflect on what they can do to take action towards the change they want to see in society.

With the hashtag #TheShowMustBePaused, some of the labels that will participate in the movement are Warner Music Group, Sony Music, Columbia Records, Epic Records, Def Jam Recording, Interscope Geffen A&M, Capitol Music Group and many more. All ready to participate, many making donations to organizations fighting racial injustice.

Declarations

In a statement of Atlantic RecordsThe label says it will work to make future changes within Warner Music Group and the industry at large.

“The music business at WMG will not continue as usual,” the statement said. “While this is only one day, we are committed to continuing this fight for real change. ORWe will use this day to collectively reflect on what we as a company can do to take action towards change, and we will take action in the coming weeks and months. ”.

For its part, Interscope Records also shared a statement on Instagram, explaining that Interscope Geffen A&M (IGA) will temporarily suspend commercial operations and contribute to social justice organizations.

“IGA will not release new music the week of June 1”, read in the publication. Instead, IGA will contribute to organizations that help rescue protesters who exercise their right to assemble peacefully, helping attorneys working for systematic change and assisting charities focused on creating economic empowerment in the black community ”.

In a statement of Columbia Records, the oldest record label in the world, insisted that this is not a vacation day, but “A day to reflect and find ways to move forward in solidarity”.

What does Black Out Tuesday mean?

During June 2, the music industry will largely stop. Some labels will extend the movement all week, some only 24 hours. But at least tomorrow There will be no music releases, there will be no music broadcasts through its distribution channels, and there will be no show as its motto marks..

June 2 is a day to raise awareness and reflection, and show empathy for a movement that fights for the rights and freedoms of black people in the United States. A movement that started from the 18th century, years before the Slavery Abolition Act was passed in 1833. Sadly, the fight continues because to date thousands of people continue to die just because of their skin color.