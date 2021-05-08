What does hair say about your health?

Is there another way to know if you have diabetes, obesity, thyroid glandular dysfunction, stress, fatty liver, intestinal disease or osteoarthritis? Or just know your level of cellular aging? All this is possible with just an analysis of your hair.

Hair is like a plant, which is born in the ground, grows and matures, fighting against the inclemency of the environment. Then its life cycle ends, it dies and gives rise to another life, another young tree. So is the life cycle of hair growth.

It is formed in the hair follicle, where nutrients, minerals and oxygen arrive. It is nourished from its roots, creating a trunk with all the mineral components that have been present at the time of its development.

Therefore, if we analyze the mineral content and toxic substances of the hair, we will find more effectively the metabolic problems of the human organism. That is, we will better interpret what happens inside cells.

This method of study is called HMS (Hair Metabolic System), perfected to discover imbalances and imbalances, difficult to find in a routine blood test. Why is it so difficult to diagnose them in blood? Sometimes the problem is not in the bloodstream, but hidden inside the cell.

What diseases could we discover and treat through hair analysis? Apart from those already mentioned at the beginning, we could quantify liver, kidney and lung hypofunction, adjust post-Covid treatments, discover and name the toxic metals that are damaging us, seek strategies to detoxify the body, find hidden diseases or without symptoms causal, among other advantages.

The hair analysis method is supported by prestigious studies, including those of Jesús Domínguez and Eugenio Sclauzero, from Gheos, under the direction of Mario Scarlata, who for more than forty years have experimented in Natural and Functional Medicine.

