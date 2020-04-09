We review the strong marketing strategy to popularize F1 in Japan

The country used the Dragon Ball universe to bring the Great Circus closer to children

Many probably know the Japanese cartoonist Akira Toriyama from the Dragon Ball comics, but what they may not know is that he also made drawings of Formula 1, the most famous is the one who heads this note: the character of Drago Ball Goku in a McLaren MP4 / 5B. Today we bring you the story behind this illustration.

McLaren started carrying Honda engines in 1988. Then its golden age began and in Japan people began to talk about Woking and Formula 1. This attracted sponsors and made one of the largest publishers in Japan, Shūeisha Inc., He decided to invest in the team in 1989, as explained by Dragon Ball expert Derek Padula on his official website. The company’s logo has made a place for itself on the nose of the McLaren since that year:

© Derek Padula

This publisher was responsible for publishing the weekly anthology ‘Weekly Shōnen Jump’, which had tens of millions of Japanese fans in love with the Dragon Ball universe.

To that we have to add that Toriyama, the draftsman of Dragon Ball, had a great passion for cars and for everything that had an engine. This came from fmailia, because his father ran a store called Toriyama Motors, in which the artist spent hours as children. We can see this in the Dragon Ball comics. Thanks to Shūeisha’s sponsorship, F1 was brought closer to Japanese children both in the weekly anthology and on television.

© Derek Padula

To further bring F1 closer to the Japanese public, the GP Boy comic was released in 1990, a two-volume manga to celebrate Shūeisha’s sponsorship at McLaren. It tells the story of a young Japanese driver selected to race on the McLaren Formula 3 team. Ayrton Senna appears in it.

© Derek Padula

Another comic that was released, focused on the Brazilian legend, was ‘The Flash Of F1: Ayrton Senna’s Challenge’, in 2001.

© Derek Padula

Among these F1 propaganda displays, Toriyama decided to draw Goku and his friends with a McLaren.

© Derek Padula

Boys in the McLaren MP4 / 5B in the June 1990 issue of ‘Weekly Shōnen Jump’

Shūeisha’s goal was for children to associate F1 with Dragon Ball and spark their passion for competition, which is why he created the image of Goku in the McLaren.

