What does each one gain from sponsorship?

Last week we attended an event in which Toyota announced that it was becoming an official sponsor of the acb and of all its competitions: Endesa League, Endesa Super Cup, King’s Cup and Endesa Mini Cup. It will also be the official vehicle of these competitions and it will be the brand that offers the Top10 Toyota each week, the compilation of the best plays of the day.

So far there is no news. There is no brand that sponsors events or activities that can improve its image and, ultimately, increase its sales. But why basketball and specifically the acb?

There, Miguel Carsi, president and CEO of Toyota Spain, pointed out that “we share common values ​​related to sport, such as camaraderie and teamwork, and that is why we wanted to go hand in hand with the best basketball league in Europe.”

Sponsorship of the acb is part of the Japanese brand’s strategy of supporting athletes and sportsmen, linked to Olympic and Paralympic sponsorship and different federations and clubs, within our strategic pillar Mobility For All, mobility for all, an inclusive mobility that allow to overcome all barriers ”.

After sealing the agreement for the 2021-2022 season, in which there will finally be an audience in the pavilions, Antonio Martín, President of the Association of Basketball Clubs said that he believes that the agreement will benefit both: «We are happy to be associated with a leading brand, which will undoubtedly help us continue to grow and continue the evolution of our competition ”.