What does each one consist of?

Although we usually talk about playing Mojang’s star game, the truth is that there are many users who do not know the various modes of Minecraft, and that provide substantially different experiences. And no, in case you’re thinking about it, I’m not talking about the different approaches that a game can have within survival mode (we’ll talk about this later), but about game modes with different mechanics, and that allow you to explore and enjoy it. different ways.

Regarding complete games, there are mainly two modes that are usually used: survival and creative, but there are three other modes, less common but also interesting, and that therefore it is advisable to know. Of course, before going into detail, you should know that they are not always accessible and, even if they are, they are not always useful. And by this I mean, mainly, Minecraft adventure.

Regarding the first point, that is, the possibility of choosing between the various Minecraft modes, if you are playing a game in local mode, you can choose between them when creating a new game and, if you activate the cheats, you can switch between the various modes using the / gamemode command followed by the mode you want to use in the chat, or by pressing the F3 key and, without releasing it, press F4. This will open a menu in which, for each press on F4, you will change from one mode to another.

If you are playing on a local map and did not activate the cheats when creating it, first do not switch between Minecraft modes, but you have a chance that will allow you to do so. With the map open, press the Esc key to see the menu, press the “Open in LAN” button and, in the configuration section that will be displayed, click on “Allow cheats: NO”, so that its legend changes to “Allow cheats: Yes”, and then click on “Start a world on LAN”. In this way you will return to the map and you will be able to switch between the Minecraft modes.

NOTEKeep in mind, of course, that if you activate the map in LAN, in addition to opening access to it to other players with whom you share your local network, you will stop pausing the game when you go to the game’s in-game menu. In other words, if you have a habit of pausing the game to go for a coffee, you will have to make sure you are protected before doing so, otherwise, you may find yourself in an unpleasant surprise when you return to sit in front of the PC. Also, if you’re going to want to switch between Minecraft modes later on, you’ll have to re-enable this feature every time you load the map.

If you play on a server, the ability to switch between the various Minecraft modes is not up to you, but from its administrator, and the most common is that it is not allowed. Consult with those responsible, perhaps there is some modality (the most common is that it is paid) that allows you to enjoy some of the advantages of creative, such as flying, in survival. But the rest of the modes are usually limited to those responsible and the technical team.

But let’s see, now, the Minecraft modes and what each of them consists of.

Minecraft Survival

Without at doubt it is the most common of Minecraft modes, and the one that you will find in most of the servers, in addition to being the one that raises more options and a greater challenge to the player. You will have to obtain resources and process them to survive in a world that can range from being peaceful to a true nightmare (this is something that, in local games, you can also configure to your liking when creating a map).

This is the mode in which you can choose between living the most peaceful life on the surface, exploring the map in search of the wonders it holds for you, chopping down to the depths of the Earth, investigating the possibilities of automation that provides the redstone, launch into the nether in search of bastions and netherite or, the most daring, try to reach the End to face the dragon. Or, as many of us do, a mixture of all this, with maps whose life and playability can be maintained for years. Of the Minecraft modes it is, without a doubt, the most complete.

When talking about Minecraft modes, there are those who list the various difficulty levels of survival mode as modes. I’m not saying it’s right or wrong, but personally I prefer to consider them levels within the same mode, in the same way that the game itself does. These are the different levels of difficulty of Minecraft Survival:

peacefulIts name implies, you won’t have to worry about the evil creatures in the overworld (the main map), you won’t have to worry about food, and your health will automatically recover without you having to do anything. You can die from a fall from a great height, from falling into lava, or drowning underwater, but these are the only risks of an otherwise tremendously peaceful experience. There are those who confuse it with the creative mode, but they are two different Minecraft modes, here you will have to collect materials and process them.

Easy: A good first contact with the forces of evil in Minecraft. There are already evil creatures in the overworld but they deal less damage than later levels, as well as being less equipped. You will also have to start worrying about food.

Normal: The most common of the levels, here the creatures already do more damage, and hunger can leave the player with the minimum of life. At this level, repelling an attack from several creatures is already getting complicated, and more planning is necessary to explore the map and to go down to mine.

Hard: Not afraid of challenges? So this is your level. Not recommended, though, for inexperienced players, creatures cause much more damage, zombies are capable of opening wooden doors (goodbye to the protection of your home), creatures tend to have armor and effects that make it difficult to face them and looters spawn near your location. Only suitable for very pro players and with a great resistance to frustration.

Except for very specific cases, this is the most common mode, the one most enjoyed by gamers and the one you will see in most YouTube videos and Twitch streams.

Command: / gamemode survival

Minecraft Extreme

Of the Minecraft modes this is, as its name suggests, the most extreme and therefore the most difficult. You can choose it, if you dare, in the initial selector of Minecraft modes when creating a new map. At its base, it is similar to survival mode on a difficult difficulty level, with the extras that you will not be able to activate the cheats (that is, you will not be able to switch between Minecraft modes during the game), you will not be able to adjust the difficulty later and, this is a key factor, you only have one life. If you die, the game will end and, if it is a multiplayer game, you can only enjoy it in spectator mode.

The only exception to this is what we told you at the beginning, activating the cheats when opening the LAN mode, in that case you can both use commands in the chat and switch between Minecraft modes during the game.

Command: Cannot be activated by commands, only when creating the map.

Minecraft Creative

The second of the most popular Minecraft modes is, without a doubt, the creative one. Here the limits are set by your imagination, since you will not have to worry about creatures, resources or food … here the challenge is, as the name suggests, creative, because you will have unlimited access to all materials, you can destroy all kinds of blocks (including the base rock) with a simple touch and without the need for a pick and, if all this seems little to you, you can fly.

When creating custom maps and large buildings, creative is usually the mode of choice for most players. For example, if you remember the custom Harry Potter map, a quick glance at the map is enough to be clear that it was designed in creative mode. Of the Minecraft modes, this is undoubtedly the ideal for those who want to exploit their creative potential without worrying that a creeper could, in a second, destroy the work of several hours.

Command: / gamemode creative

Minecraft Adventure

From the Minecraft modes, seldom, if ever, will you choose this. And yet, map makers do use it on a regular basis. And it is that this mode takes a large part of the survival elements, but allows the creator to modify the mechanics to adjust them to their preferences. In this way, you can create a personalized experience adapted to the purpose of the map, preventing, for example, the player from breaking blocks or modifying elements.

The main reason to choose it when creating a map is that you go to creatively edit it and then share it with other players. And what does not make any sense, although it can be done, is to activate it in a normal game.

Command: / gamemode adventure

Spectator mode

Surely on more than one occasion you have seen images of Minecraft like the one that opens the news about the noodle caves in Minecraft 1.17. It is a view of the subsoil in which the rock blocks are transparent, and that allows you to easily see (when you get used to this view) the subsurface structure. And not only that, in this mode you can move freely throughout the map, crossing blocks as if they did not exist. When you are in spectator mode, you do not activate the chunks in your environment and therefore any element that depends on the presence of the player to activate will remain inactive.

You will also not be able to interact with blocks, creatures, devices, etc. You will be able to see the contents of the chests but not interact with it and you will not have inventory. Of the Minecraft modes, this is the only one that does not have a game mechanic, it is only useful for exploring the map.

Command: / gamemode spectator

These are the Minecraft modes. The vast majority of players only use survival and creative, the most daring go into extreme mode, those who play on maps and challenges created by third parties experience adventure mode, and terrain prospectors do not skimp on taking the leap into observer mode to discover the secrets of the subsoil, the mountains and the constructions of third parties.

What Minecraft modes do you use? Are you survivalist, creative, do you combine both? Have you ever created a map in adventure mode? Is there a way that you did not know and that you are going to try soon?