What does cruzazulear mean? Maybe beat defeat

The curse is gone. What does “cruzazulear” mean? For fans, it is no longer synonymous with failure in the last resort, but with perseverance crowned by triumph.

After 23 years, five months and 23 days, Cruz Azul is once again champion of Mexican soccer.

The history of troubles is long, it is enough to remember that end of Libertadores Cup in 2001, lost on penalties against Boca Juniors, in Argentina, or the fateful goal in overtime with which América tied the game and then on penalties snatched that 2013 national championship from the hands.

The past is behind us. The cement team has turned that page of frustrations and is beginning to write a new story. It is a process analogous to that of a patient who has managed to overcome a psychiatric problem.

Defeat doesn’t have to be forever

“The mentality had closed in a kind of trauma; the fans already believed that in the end, in the last 10 minutes, the team was going to lose. Going against failures of this type was very difficult for Cruz Azul ”, he comments in an interview for Tec Review, Jose Javier Mendoza Velasquez, psychiatrist and academic from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

Finally, the ghosts of disappointment have fled from the La Noria team. Now a new sports life will begin, according to this mental health expert.

“That term of cruzazulear is going to be part of history and I hope that he is no longer linked to Cruz Azul ”, says Mendoza Velásquez.

Knowing that stress could ruin the last game of the championship had already cast a shadow in the minds of both players and fans of the team known as the celestial machine.

“That is what Cruz Azul believed: to do a lot in the tournament but in the end always lose. It had been a very effective team, with a very good performance, that reached the finals, but did not win them ”, Mendoza comments.

That nervousness that sabotaged all the good work done during the tournament in the last moments of the final match has disappeared. Cruz Azul finally showed enough character to retain the victory until the last moment.

The pandemic effect

According to Mendoza, This change in mentality was caused by the scheme of social isolation derived from the still current health contingency. It was an opportunity to hone one’s attitude in the face of challenges.

“The pandemic came to stop that spirit of anxiety a bit; finally the team was allowed to have a little more calm ”, says this UNAM expert.

Cruz Azul, according to Mendoza, knew how to find the courage to face this same critical moment again and now respond in the correct way, as if someone with depression, after a good treatment, managed to get out of the critical picture.

“This does not mean that from now on Cruz Azul will win and will be happy forever; but if it is sustained, it will learn not to drown in its own fears and to face difficult situations without stress, ”says this psychiatrist.

Mendoza opens his heart no longer as an expert in mental health, but as a fan of Cruz Azul by stating that the triumph of his team is a metaphor for how human beings can redirect the path of our lives towards the happiness that we mistakenly believed was denied to U.S.

A society obsessed with victory

Jesus Ramírez-Bermúdez, who is a neuropsychiatrist at the National Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery, also opens his blue heart to Tec Review, for having had the privilege of seeing his favorite team champion.

“I am as happy as any celestial fan, but beyond my personal circumstances, I think that Cruz Azul’s victory has an interesting effect on the terrain of Mexican popular culture. For years, a collective narrative was created according to which Cruz Azul’s runners-up were a source of shame. Our culture idolizes triumph, but underestimates the effort to reach the final stages ”.

What is penalized, according to this specialist, is the social myth of defeat at the last moment, in the final exam, because that fear exists in individuals and human groups, in any of us.

“That also means, unfortunately, that you have greater comfort assuming a role of less effort and visibility, as long as you can participate in the collective ritual of mockery,” explains Ramírez-Bermúdez.

For all the above, the triumph of Cruz Azul, according to this expert, confers a 180 degree turn to the meaning of “cruzazulear”.

“It sends a message that drastically changes the narrative: the runners-up now appear as the signs of a permanent effort to affirm the love of sport and the conviction that there is one more opportunity, always, to demonstrate our courage in the daily struggle for a life fuller ”, specific.

This may remind us that we live in a difficult world resistant to change; but it is also a world without a definitive condemnation written in some book of destiny, according to this neuropsychiatrist.

Blue blood

This vision is shared by César Alberto and Antonio, two Cruz Azul fans since childhood. They, in an interview for Tec Review, they agree that a new era begins, a new opportunity, for the team of their loves.

“It took a long time to win the championship, but it was worth it. This is like an incentive for my life ”, says César Alberto.

While Antonio comments that the time he had to wait to see his beloved team champion again coincides with the age of his offspring.

“23 years ago my son was born and again I see Cruz Azul as the champion, and I will continue to support him in each final until God allows me.”