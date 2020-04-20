WWE News

WWE News

What does CM Punk think about Seth Rollins’ turn heel?

In December CM Punk testified during the WWE Backstage broadcast that he questioned Seth Rollins’ Turn Heel. The former world champion said it would not work as fans were going to applaud him again. Punk continues to think the same, and believes that the absence of an audience is the only reason Rollins is not receiving applause at this time. This is not a secret within the WWE backstage, where it seems that it is a topic that is discussed week after week. Several fighters share that Rollins as Heel is a mistake, but they cannot say it as freely as CM Punk, who has no contract with WWE.

Plans for SmackDown Tag Team Championships

As Dave Meltzer reveals WWE wants to continue the three-way rivalry between The Usos, Morrison and The Miz and the new tag team champions of SmackDown The New Day, It seems that we will see a new episode of this rivalry at PPV Money in The Bank 2020 .

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all the WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

