Christian Estrada made strong statements about the baby they were expecting with Frida Sofía and his “relationship” with Alejandra Guzmán.

This is how things stand in this dispute between Frida Sofia and Alejandra Guzmán that itches and spreads with the latest revelations from Frida Sofía’s ex.

The week before mothers day was not pleasant for the singer Alejandra Guzmán because, as we have been reporting, there have been new frictions between mother and daughter, added to those of the young artist’s ex-partner.

After Alejandra Guzmán published a meaningful video on networks again defending herself against her daughter’s accusations and asking her not to download it as if it were “her trash can”, Frida Sofía could not remain silent.

Injured among other things because her mother told her that she had a mental problem, she dedicated herself to putting in her Instagram stories a series of statements that make her look elated and repetitive, without giving clear arguments.

“Who cares about my life,” Frida Sofía answers here in a series of brief comments that you can see at this link.

Perhaps the most hurtful thing he affirms in one of them is: “It is one thing to be a mother and another is to give birth.” And when it comes to her mental condition, she has no qualms about telling her mom that she would be delighted for a psychiatric interview but in her company. “Let’s both go !!”

To finish off this week with the hard comings and goings between mother and daughter, Frida Sofía put this post on her Instagram account: “The sun does not cover itself with a finger.” You judge how things are going.

Ex-Sofia’s Christian Estrada reappears with statements

What ended up adding salt to the conflict between Frida Sofia and Alejandra Guzmán were the statements of Frida Sofía’s ex, Christian Estrada, about the baby they were expecting and his relationship with Alejandra Guzmán

In the program Suelta la Sopa, Christian Estrada gave an interview to Luis Alfonso Borrego and was heartbroken and hurt with all the coming and going of the discussion between his ex-partner and his mother.

This is the video in which he relates his experience and is still affected by the situation

Frida Sofía: Her ex reveals the truth about her pregnancy | Release La Sopa Official Telemundo video Release La Sopa. Frida Sofía's ex, Christian Estrada, is sincere and tells the truth about her pregnancy, and also reveals what happened between him and Alejandra Guzmán.

After recalling the moment when Frida Sofía declared that she was pregnant when they had already separated after learning that he and her mother, Alejandra Guzmán, supposedly saw each other and that is why she aborted, declared:

“I said, ‘I want to see evidence, show me the device, show me everything,’ and he showed it to me. Three days later she told me that she had it removed, that she had aborted, I saw the ultrasound, I saw the fetus, I saw it, ”she told Lucho Borrego with tears in her eyes.

He also said that he had a name designed for his baby: Maximiliano. He was also annoyed that Frida keeps bringing up this topic: “I don’t know why he keeps taking it up. I’m still hurting about what he did to the boy, ”he said.

And to conclude the interview and silence the rumors that sentimentally link him to Alejandra Guzmán, he stressed that it was a relationship like that of any son-in-law with his girlfriend: “His mother has already left and told everyone, there was nothing between the lady and I only had respect and affection for the lady ”.

To other media as reported by Infobae,

Estrada had already expressed his rejection of the decision made by his former partner to lose the baby he was expecting.

“Yes. It affects me that he continues with the abortion, coming out with lies about why the abortion was done. It was hard to see and know the truth, it did not give birth to a creature. They take away the dreams of being a father, but more than anything to the child. What I thought was why I had done that to the child, what he did is very ugly to me, ”he declared.

To conclude, it is known that Estrada also wishes that they could both reconcile eventually: “I tell her to go ahead and hopefully one day she will reconcile with her mother because a mother is the most beautiful thing, so I ask her to leave the abortion issue behind.”

At the moment this is how things are in this sad family conflict, full of pain from all parties involved. Hopefully it will be fixed very soon.

