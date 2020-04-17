We explain what it means to hold a Grand Prize behind closed doors

A letter sent to the teams in MotoGP gives some clues

Teams may need to make lists of the minimum staff they need

Right now the coronavirus crisis forces companies and businesses to find life to get out of it as well as possible. Formula 1 is no exception and among his options right now he plans to start the season with races behind closed doors. What does that mean?

‘Behind closed doors’. We have been listening for weeks. Before having to cancel his preseason, the DTM considered holding its tests without an audience. The same happened with the Bahrain Grand Prix of Formula 1, which we imagine would be done without fans before attending the fall of the first nine events of the calendar, one by one, as if it were a domino effect.

We have also heard the idea of ​​celebrating behind closed doors in soccer and other sports, but … what does it really mean? Beyond the fact that you cannot attend these events publicly, the ‘closed door’ involves much more. This is well explained by the letter that the International Association of Track Racing Teams –IRTA– sent to the teams this Thursday:

“Only vital personnel can participate,” says Mike Trimby, the president of IRTA.

This, in addition to the fans, automatically leaves all hospitality employees, guests, press officers and all the media out of the paddock.

“One option Dorna is considering is the possibility of holding some events behind closed doors. This means no public or team guests, which includes sponsors with permanent passes,” Trimby said in the letter.

“In order to obtain government approval for these events, it would be necessary to indicate to the governments the number of people needed to hold an event and probably their nationalities and from which country they will come. We attach a questionnaire that I ask you to complete and that I give back, “he adds.

“You should make a list of the minimum staff you would need to safely host a closed door event in Europe. Since only work trucks will be accepted, you do not need to include hospitality staff. Other staff who are not considered vital are public relations and media, perhaps some management positions as well. Many of them could work from home, “says Trimby.

Although Dorna, the owner of MotoGP, is expected to be more specific about the staff she will allow herself to have, we imagine that in Formula 1 the same scheme can be followed.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.