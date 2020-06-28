© Virginia Lottery

Girard Forry with his lottery prize.

A Virginia man who made a trip to the store to buy hot dogs brought home more than dinner when he won a $ 100,000 lottery prize.

Some people jump and scream when they win the lottery.

Not Girard Forry. When the Rocky Mount man discovered he had won $ 100,000 playing the Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 game, he took it easy.

« I am not an excitable person, » he told Lottery officials as he claimed his prize. « But I was pleasantly surprised. »

Forry said he went to the Ravens Country Store on South Main Street in Rocky Mount for some hot dogs. While there, he purchased a ticket for the June 8 night drawing, picking the numbers 6-8-12-14-28.

The next day was when he checked the winning numbers and saw that he had won the game’s first prize.

« I told my wife. She was very excited, « said Forry, who currently has no immediate plans for her earnings.

Sign up to receive our free newsletter in your email.