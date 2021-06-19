What does a tablet bring to the educational world?

The arrival of tablets in many centers has achieved that part of the student body has been able to demonstrate hidden skills. For example, that of elaborate a task differently. And it’s all because he gets motivated and sees on the tablet a tool that he understands, that speaks his language and that brings him interest. For part of the students, the tablet is positive because it helps them to get hooked on the subjects they have to learn.

Pros and cons of tablets in education

A tablet is always double-sided, and before launching to implement them in any educational center, it is convenient to weigh its pros and cons. Among the advantages of tablets, it is worth highlighting their versatility. You can solve a math problem, watch a video of gravitational forces and the Big Bang, or listen to a podcast in a foreign language. All in the same device and with a single internet connection. But in addition, tablets help to lose weight in heavy school bags, since some books can be used in digital format. In the same way, they are a great communication tool. You can turn in an assignment and have it corrected in a short time, always with the teacher’s feedback.

Tablets always motivate, the desire of the students is to use them and show what they are capable of doing. And this desire to improve helps to compete in a positive way to see who is capable of making the most educational video, presenting the most interesting task or recording the composition of the music class with better sound effects. A tablet is a large library open 24 hours.

But not all are advantages, the disadvantages must also be valued. For example, can cause addiction or used in the least appropriate way. Children are often not clear about the fragile line between real life and what we do on the Internet. What in reality is serious, a case of bullying, if it is transmitted through a mobile device, it is amplified too much. For this reason, the work of guiding mothers, fathers and teaching teams is maximum.

One drawback is the economic one, although there are tablets with an excellent value for money. To your investment you have to add that of digital licenses if you want to have access to the content of the publishers, a cover and a keyboard if deemed appropriate. Introducing tablets in an educational center does not only mean buying them and starting to use them. The teaching staff must be adequately trained, which takes a significant amount of time and money. But not it is definitely worth it, since it means opening education to a reality that has been with us for some time.In addition, we must have an MDM, a software that is installed on a computer of the ICT managers of the center, and that allows tasks such as the massive download of apps or have control over devices.

Tablets in the education sector are the logical answer to a way of educating that needs different proposals and complementary to the traditional ones. Can you educate without them? It is obvious that it is, but giving them a chance is the opportunity to start making a change.