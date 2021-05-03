What does a spider web sound like? Listen to its unsettling melody

Each vibration was translated into musical notes using artificial intelligence, and the result was an unusual melody. (Photo: iStock)

Spiders write music when they build nests or hunting traps. Those rhythms have been translated by a professor from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) who has answered the question, “What does a spider web sound like?“

It is a melody that for some may be unsettling, even disturbing, but for Markus Buehler it is a “symphony of information”.

See more: Plant lover? We explain why houseplants are addictive

What does a spider web sound like?

In a micro universe unknown to humans, spiders produce music every time they communicate or build a web.

Those sounds, which we can’t hear, were processed by MIT Engineering Professor Markus Buehler with the aid of artificial intelligence.

Other uses for artificial intelligence: How to generate predictive data for your company using artificial intelligence

“Spiders use vibrations as a way to communicate with the environment, with other spiders, ”he said.

The academic explained that he used artificial intelligence to identify vibration patterns and associate them with certain actions, generating the language of spiders.

Are you ready to hear what a spider web sounds like?

The vibrations in a spider web

The vibrations provided lots of information to the team of researchers led by Buehler, and were instrumental in deciphering what a spider web sounds like.

They built 3D models of the spider webs based on these micro movements and classified them according to the different activities carried out by these arachnids.

3D model of a spider web that was translated into music. (Photo: Isabelle Su and Markus Buehler)

As it turned out, they were able to identify different types of vibrations: when they were building a web, when they were hunting, and when they were repairing their silk strands.

This is what a spider web being built sounds like

The musical modeling was made possible by the use of algorithms and computers, which translated the musical language of these arachnids.

“Spiders are a whole different animal. What they see or sense isn’t actually audible or visible to the human eye or the human ear. And so, by transposing it, we begin to experience that. “

Learning from spiders

Having answered the question, “What does a spider web sound like?”, The MIT team wants to learn more about the language of spiders and to understand it.

“The melodies are really the kind of relationships that the spider would also experience. And so, we can begin to feel a little bit like a spider in that way, ”Buehler said.

According to the international agency Reuters, there are more than 47,000 species of spiders, and all spin silk webs. Scientists say the silk from a spiderweb is five times stronger than steel. (Reuters)